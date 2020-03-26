Best Oculus Quest Games in 2020

Source: Android Central

Oculus Quest Games

The Oculus Quest has a growing library of games ranging from first-person shooters to musical saber swinging. There’s no shortage of excellent titles for the VR system, but there are some games that stand out above the rest. Some games, like Arizona Sunshine, became popular on other systems and are now on the Oculus Quest. Other titles launched on the Oculus Quest, like the trilogy of Vader Immortal games. Our top pick, Beat Saber, was available on other systems long before the Quest came out, but provides an incredible on the Quest experience thanks to the headset’s lack of wires.

Beat Saber is an incredibly addictive game. In it, you swing sabers through blocks to the beat of popular music. Much like Guitar Hero and Rock Band, Beat Saber is easy to enter but difficult to master. As a result, it’s fun for newcomers to VR and gaming experts trying to skyrocket up the leaderboards. The untethered nature of the Oculus Quest improves Beat Saber because you won’t have wires in the way when you’re swinging your arms around. Also, because the Oculus Quest is so easy to take with you on the go, you can take Beat Saber with you anywhere. The only real downside to Beat Saber is that it doesn’t officially support custom songs. You can still add custom songs, but it requires another device and a few extra steps. Pros: Easy to jump right into

Difficult to master, increasing replayability

Fun for solo gaming or parties (if you cast it to a TV) Cons: Custom songs require sideloading

Best Overall Beat Saber

Fun for everyone Because Beat Saber is easy to jump into but difficult to master, it’s a great game for beginners and hardcore gamers. $30 at Oculus Store

Best Strategy Game: SUPERHOT VR



This game received a massive boost when jumping from console to VR headsets. The Oculus Quest’s lack of wires made it even better. You can completely lose yourself inside this game as you dodge, dip, duck, dive, and dodge again. In this game, the world moves at the same speed you do. That means you can pause to make a plan to take down enemies or to dodge a bullet. It requires precise planning and exact movements to clear many of its levels. Alternatively, you can speedrun as you master all of its levels. The game supports full locomotion, meaning you can freely move throughout levels. In fact, you can move to areas of levels that you can’t on some other platforms because the Oculus Quest is wireless. That’s mostly a positive, but it means you can’t get as good of an experience within limited space. It’s still an incredible game, though, and a must-have for Oculus Quest owners. Pros: Incredibly immersive

Unique and challenging

Huge range of motion

Good for slow and steady gamers or speedrunners Cons: Requires more space

Best Strategy Game SUPERHOT VR

Living in the matrix Because the Oculus Quest is wireless, you can freely dodge bullets and move to defeat your opponents in this game. $25 at Oculus Store

Best Unique Shooter: Pistol Whip



What do you get when you combine John Wick-style action and dubstep? Pistol Whip. This game lets you shoot your enemies to music while flowing between shots. You can dodge bullets, mow down foes with a machine gun, and feel like you’re in an action movie. It’s earned an almost perfect rating in the Oculus Store for a reason. Pistol Whip calls levels “scenes” because each level combines combat with a cinematic experience. While Pistol Whip has some great scenes and recently got an expansion, it only has 13 scenes in all. Those scenes are fun, but there aren’t enough of them right now. Pros: Brings a unique style to the shooter genre

Makes you feel like an action movie star

Incorporates fun music Cons: Not enough scenes yet

Best Unique Shooter Pistol Whip

Shoot to the rhythm In this rhythmic shooter, you shoot, dodge, and dance your way through levels while feeling like you’re in an action movie. $25 Oculus Store

Best Sci-fi Game: Vader Immortal Trilogy



Generations of sci-fi fans have pretended to swing a lightsaber. Now, you can wield a lightsaber, use the force, and battle the most iconic character from Star Wars, Darth Vader. In this trilogy of games, you can take your skills to the dojo and block laser blasts and destroy robots, or play through story modes. The conclusion of the series has you raid Vader’s castle with an army of forces. Each title in this trilogy adds abilities that make fighting more fun, such as the Force push. That’s the biggest downside of this set of games, that it’s a set. If you want to play all three, you’ll have to purchase each one and jump between them through your Oculus Quest’s menu. Luckily, the trilogy is complete so you can buy them all instead of having to wait. Pros: Let’s you fight with a lightsaber

Features incredibly fun training dojo

Adds abilities throughout the trilogy

Decent Star Wars story Cons: Split between three games

Best Sci-fi Game Vader Immortal: Episode III

Facing Vader In the third installment of the Vader Immortal series, you raid Vader’s fortress alongside an army and learn how to use the Force. $10 at Oculus Store

Force Fun Vader Immortal: Episode II

Learning from Vader This second entry in the series has you learn the Force from the Sith Lord himself, learning how to throw people and objects. $10 at Oculus Store

Lightsaber Antics Vader Immortal: Episode I

Become a padawan This game allows you to slash your lightsaber through foes and swing it to block lasers. Just don’t sleep on the training dojo! $10 at Oculus Store

Best Free Game: Rec Room



Don’t let the simple graphics fool you; Rec Room is a great game on the Oculus Quest and it’s free! It has several different play areas, so you can jump into different games. There’s also a lounge to hang out in with other people. One of my favorite games is paintball, which lets you play capture the flag with sniper rifles, pistols, and shotguns. The biggest downside of Rec Room is the other people in the game, at least some of the time. While playing online can be fun and provide an easy way to play multiplayer games, many people in Rec Room are rude or offensive. Unfortunately, I’ve seen people make vulgar comments and motions in the game on several occasions. Pros: Free

Has a variety of games

Has a low learning curve Cons: Community can be toxic

Best Free Game Rec Room

Multiple games in one Rec Room packs several games into one, including paintball, a pirate ship adventure, laser tag, and many more ways to play. Free at Oculus Store

Best Arcade Shooter: Robo Recall: Unplugged



In this game, you have to stop an outbreak of out of control robots. You can use pistols, shotguns, mecha suits, and more weapons to dismantle — I mean, cough, “recall”— robots. You can also pick up a robot, bash it into the ground and throw it at another robot. It’s all-around robot mayhem that’ll get you laughing as you smash them to bits. The game plays best when you plant your feet and fire away like an arcade game. It struggles a bit when it comes to moving around, especially against quicker enemies. It would benefit greatly from a locomotion option. Pros: Laughably fun, 💥smash 💥 smash💥

Has a varied set of weapons

Let’s you jump into a mecha suit and fire lasers Cons: Movement can be awkward

Best Arcade Shooter Robo Recall: Unplugged

Blastin’ bots This bullet storm game has you to spin 360 degrees to destroy killer robots en masse. $30 at Oculus Store

Best Story: Moss



While you can have a lot of fun hacking and slashing in some excellent titles on the Oculus Quest, Moss brings a different feel to the headset. It’s a charming story that you get to work through alongside Quill, an adorable little mouse. In the game, you help Quill solve puzzles, defeat enemies, and journey through the woods filled with relics and magic. Moss is built for VR, but instead of just focusing on movement mechanics, it immerses you into a heartfelt story set inside a virtual environment. Some might dislike the fact that it’s a VR game that has you control the main character through a third-person view. That doesn’t seem to have bothered many considering the game’s nearly perfect rating. Pros: Incredibly charming

Has a unique story

Features clever puzzles

Has beautiful designs Cons: Uses a joystick to move the main character

Best Story Moss

Just plain charming In this game, you lead a charming mouse around a beautiful world full of puzzles and a gorgeous story. $30 at Oculus Store

Best for Artists: Tilt Brush



It’s hard to say if this is a “game” in the strictest definition, but it’s a lot of fun either way. Tilt Brush allows you to create beautiful artwork inside a 3-D virtual space. Whether you’re an experienced artist or a beginner, you can have fun playing inside Tilt Brush. You can flow through your artwork with your Touch Controllers to create anything you want. While Tilt Brush can be immersive and fun to use, it’s a little limited by its lack of some tools. Many have asked for additions like copy and pasting, a better toolbar, and other artists to make creating easier. Pros: Has easy to learn basics

Allows you to create vast pieces of art

Works well with immersive nature of the Oculus Quest Cons: Lacks some tools that would make art easier to create

Best for Artists Tilt Brush by Google

Building beauty Tilt Brush takes advantage of the wireless nature of the Quest and lets you create on an almost infinite canvas. $20 at Oculus Store

Best Horror Game: Arizona Sunshine



Arizona Sunshine is a tremendously popular title from other VR platforms, so Oculus Quest users met it with anticipation. It’s a zombie thriller with a complete campaign mode that you don’t normally see on the Oculus Quest. It has a large arsenal of 25 weapons that allow you to blast away zombies in several ways. Arizona Sunshine has a campaign mode, horde mode, and allows you to play in co-op multiplayer. In some ways, it’s one of the most comprehensive games on the Oculus Quest. With that, though, comes a high price. It’s one of the most expensive games on the Oculus Quest. Many won’t feel like that’s an issue, though. Pros: Large arsenal of weapons

Supports co-op and solo modes

Has campaign and horde modes Cons: Quite pricey when compared to the competition

Best Horror Game Arizona Sunshine

Sunny zombies This game is a high action, high scare zombie shooter based in the beautiful Arizona landscape. $40 at Oculus Store

Best Rhythmic Shooter: Audica



There are plenty of good shooters on the Oculus Quest, so picking the best one for you can be a bit difficult. Audica has you blast targets and bat them down with your Touch Controllers. It’s set to the beat of club-style music, so you can really get your groove on while shooting things up. As opposed to a game like Pistol Whip that encourages dancing around, Audica is more focused on destroying targets perfect to a song’s rhythm. While Audica has some great music for shooting around, the songs that it comes with generally fit into a limited set of genres. If that music isn’t your scene, you can grab its DLC packs that have more “normal” music. Pros: Focuses on shooting

Just a blast to play

Visually striking Cons: Music can be repetitive (though DLC is available)

Best Rhythmic Shooter AUDICA

Bang bang From the makers of Rock Band and Dance Central, this game has you shoot blasters to the rhythm of songs. $30 at Oculus Store