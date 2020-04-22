Best OnePlus 8 Pro Wireless Charging Pads in 2020

Best

OnePlus 8 Pro Wireless Charging Pads

After years and years of wishing and begging, OnePlus answered our prayers and finally put wireless charging into one of its phones. Not only can you wirelessly charge the OnePlus 8 Pro at almost the same speed as its wired chargers, OnePlus also made sure its latest flagship was compatible with the standard Qi profile so you aren’t entirely reliant on first-party wireless chargers. Here are the best ones to grab for speed, value, and reliability.

Top speed: OnePlus Warp Charge 30W Wireless Charger

Integrated charger: Anker PowerWave II Stand

Thin but powerful: Choetech USB-C 15W Wireless Charger

Convertible charger: Spigen SteadiBoost

Sweet look: Anker PowerWave 15 Pad

Wireless on the go: Aukey’s Wireless Charging Power Bank



Top speed :



OnePlus Warp Charge 30W Wireless Charger





Staff pick

To get 30W wireless charging, you’ll need to buy OnePlus’s wireless charger, which is bright white with some nice silver accenting around the side. As a stand, this is perfect for your office desk or in the kitchen when you’re constantly checking it for that new recipe. $70 at OnePlus

Integrated charger :



Anker PowerWave II Stand



Anker sells a wide, wide array of wireless chargers, but most of them either don’t come with an AC charger or use old, outdated micro-USB. This one has an integrated wall plug and should charge the 8 Pro at 10W. $40 at Amazon

Thin but powerful :



Choetech USB-C 15W Wireless Charger



This is another Qi charger that comes with an AC adapter, a QuickCharge 3.0 that you can use with most of your phones when you don’t need to wireless charge. That’s because this pad uses USB-C for its plug, same as your 8 Pro. $24 at Amazon

Convertible charger :



Spigen SteadiBoost



Can’t decide between a flat charging pad and a raised stand? Spigen lets you get both with this hinged wireless charger. Just keep in mind you’ll need a QuickCharge charger to power it, since Spigen doesn’t put one in the box. $35 at Amazon

$60 at Spigen

Sweet look :



Anker PowerWave 15 Pad



This metal-rimmed wireless charging pad from Anker has a sweet look to it, and a smaller profile so that it shouldn’t take up too much space on your coffee table or nightstand. An AC adapter is not included. $40 at Amazon

Wireless on the go :



Aukey’s Wireless Charging Power Bank



Aukey’s previous version of this charger only did 5W wireless, but the new model can charge phones like the 8 Pro at 10W even when you forget the cable at home. There’s also 18W PD and QC wired fast charging. $34 at Amazon

Welcome to the new age

OnePlus is touting the 30W wireless charging on the new OnePlus 8 Pro — and it’s a real accomplishment to get that working without severely overheating the phone or hurting the phone’s battery long-term — but it’s a proprietary charging spec, so you’ll only get those super-fast speeds on the OnePlus Warp Charge 30W Wireless Charger, which is pricey and is permanently attached to its AC adapter by a cable that’s only 3 feet, meaning it can’t squeeze through the cable holes in most office desks and may be too short to reach from the wall to a standing desk.

If you prefer a more adaptable wireless charger, you’ll have to settle for 10W wireless speeds, which is what most other phones get these days. I’m a fan of the Spigen SteadiBoost Flex because I can use it as a stand or a flat pad depending on what I’m doing — or if my current case has a PopSocket base that gets more finicky with Qi chargers.

