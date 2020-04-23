Best OnePlus 8 Screen Protectors in 2020

Best

The OnePlus 8 brings a plethora of high-end specs and features to a smartphone with a very respectable price tag. One of the highlights of the device is its 90Hz AMOLED display, meaning you’ll want to do everything in your power to keep it protected. The OnePlus 8 does come with a pre-installed screen protector out of the box, but if that gets damaged or you want a backup, here are the best options available to you.

All around great :



TopACE Flexible TPU Film Screen Protector (3-Pack)





Staff Pick

TopACE’s screen protectors are the most similar to what’s pre-installed on the OnePlus 8, seeing as how they’re both made out of a flexible TPU material. These protectors are fully compatible with the phone’s in-screen fingerprint sensor, are easy to install, and even self-repair small scratches and bubbles in about 24 hours. The best part? You get a pack of three for a really competitive price. $9 at Amazon

Plenty of glass :



CaptainShld Tempered Glass Screen Protector (3-Pack)



If you’re someone that prefers tempered glass screen protectors, you’ll want to check out this three-pack from CaptainShld. The tempered glass design means they’re more resistant against scratches, though there is the chance they could shatter. The 2.5D rounded edges allow for maximum comfort and there’s an oleophobic coating to keep pesky fingerprints at bay. $8 at Amazon

$8 at eBay

Full coverage :



A-VIDET Tempered Glass Screen Protector



Another tempered glass protector we recommend checking out comes from A-VIDET. You only get one protector instead of three, and while it’s not quite as good of a value, the protector itself is top-notch. There’s a 9H hardness rating to protect against all kinds of scratches, it doesn’t affect touchscreen sensitivity, curved edges allow for increased comfort, and installation is a breeze. $8 at Amazon

Something different :



7TECH Nano Liquid Screen Protector



This pick from 7TECH is quite a bit different from the other protectors on this list, but it could be just what you’re looking for. Instead of being a traditional film or glass screen protector, 7TECH sells a nano liquid coating that you cover your OnePlus 8’s display with. Once it’s applied, you can enjoy protection against scratches, full fingerprint sensor compatibility, and more. $19 at Amazon

$28 at eBay

Keep your OnePlus 8 looking great

As mentioned at the top of this article, the OnePlus 8 already has a screen protector installed when you take it out of the box. It’s a perfectly fine protector and one you can probably leave on for a while, but should it start to peel off or get damaged, it’s a good idea to have a backup to replace it with.

Overall, we recommend going with the TopACE Flexible TPU Film Screen Protector (3-Pack). It’s a film protector just like the one pre-installed, but we’d argue it’s even a bit better. It has a 99% transparency rating so that it doesn’t make your screen look worse, it covers the entire display, and the self-healing tech is especially impressive.

If you’re after a tempered glass protector for better scratch protection, you can’t go wrong with the CaptainShld Tempered Glass Screen Protector (3-Pack). When you factor in the glass construction, case-friendliness, and incredible value, it’s easy to see why this is one of our top recommendations.

