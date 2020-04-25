Best Outdoor Cameras in 2020

Best

When it comes to putting up a security system in your home you want to make sure you purchase the right one for your needs. With many options on the market, it can be hard making sure you’ve picked the one best suited to you. Familiar brand names such as Nest and Ring are ones most people gravitate towards, but there are other great brands out there that you may want to consider as well. We’ve rounded up a selection of outdoor cameras to help you decide.

Ring Floodlight Cam





If you want a quality security camera/lighting combination with great Amazon Alexa integration, then the Ring Floodlight Cam is a good pick. When motion is detected, the floodlights come on, you’re notified, and the camera rolls. There’s 2-way audio to speak to whoever is on the other side of the lens and the ability to activate a siren to ward off intruders. The two floodlights shine at 1,800 lumens, casting a bright light on your chosen area. The camera is weather-resistant and it also has infrared vision for low light/nighttime conditions. The Floodlight Cam is wired so you will need a junction box to connect to. $249 at Amazon

$250 at Best Buy

Eufy Smart Floodlight with Camera



These powerful floodlights deliver 2,500 lumens each, brightly illuminating whatever is within range. They are accompanied by a 1080p weatherproof camera with local storage and a loud, 100dB alarm to scare off intruders. Pay once (there’s no subscription here!) and reap the longterm benefits! $200 at Amazon

$200 at Best Buy

Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight



The latest in outdoor security from Arlo offers pictures in up to 2K HDR and enhanced color night vision wrapped in a wireless, weatherproof design. It comes with three months of Arlo smart cloud service and installs quickly. $250 at Amazon

$250 at Best Buy

Arlo Pro 3



This wireless home security camera system comes in bundles from two to six cameras and records videos in 2K HDR. It can be installed both indoors and outdoors, and it has color night-vision, two-way audio, and activity alerts (with a subscription). The unit uses a rechargeable battery, though you can purchase a charging cable and use it wired. When plugged in, you get the added ability to capture any activity three seconds before the camera is triggered, meaning you can see the whole event from start to finish. From $499 at Amazon

$500 at Best Buy

Foscam Outdoor Security Camera



As well as motion detection, the Foscam Outdoor camera can also be set to human-only detection, which minimizes unwanted alerts from flying debris, falling leaves, or an animal passing by. It is weatherproof, has a night vision range up to 66 feet, and a 112-degree angle view. You get up to a month of storage included and there’s also the option of using a microSD card up to 128GB. $80 at Amazon

$126 at NewEgg

Hue Discover Floodlight



No doubt you recognize Philps Hue for its amazing line of color-changing bulbs, lamps, and light strips, but did you know the company also makes outdoor lighting solutions? These unique floodlights not only illuminate your yard, but they can show off millions of colors and combinations to make your house the envy of the neighborhood! $140 at Amazon

$160 at Best Buy

YI Outdoor Security Camera



Weather-resistant, the YI Outdoor Security Camera records in 1080p and has a lens view of 110 degrees. It has 2-way audio, night vision, and 360-degree sound detection which when coupled with its noise-canceling sensitivity helps to reduce alerts from barking dogs and other random noises. You can store videos for up to seven days, and there is also the option of installing a microSD card to save your videos if you prefer local storage. $40 at Amazon

$119 at Home Depot

Google Nest Cam IQ Outdoor



The Nest Cam IQ Outdoor camera is weatherproof, tamper-proof, and has a 4K and HDR camera. Combined with intelligent imaging, you get what Google calls “Supersight,” which is Google’s version of person detection. The Nest Cam IQ also has a 12x digital zoom to help deliver crystal-clear photos. You can look back on videos from the last 3 hours at any point, and with a Nest Aware subscription, you can see videos from the past 30 days. $329 at the Google Store

$330 at Best Buy

Ring Spotlight Cam



The Spotlight Cam sends you alerts whenever it detects motion within the detection zones you set via the Ring App. You can view real-time video and set off an alarm to ward off unwanted guests. There is also two-way audio so you can hear and speak to whoever is at your home. Best of all, this camera works wonderfully with Alexa for quick, voice-controlled instructions. Depending on your installation ability, you can choose from a wired or a wireless version. $199 at Amazon

$200 at Best Buy

EZVIZ Outdoor Security Camera



The EZVIZ security camera has a 360-degree swivel base, allowing you to position it in the best possible angle for your home. As is common with these security cameras, you will be alerted once the camera detects motion but it will also sound off a siren and activate strobe lights. The camera has night vision and is weatherproof and dustproof. There are two focal lenses to choose from, one that gives you a wider view and another one that locks in for a closer look. This camera includes a free month of cloud storage as well as a microSD slot for you to save videos to. From $60 at Amazon

$70 at Best Buy

Eufy Cam 2



These IP67 weatherproof security cams have batteries that last a full year on a charge and are easy to set up and recharge. They come in a two-pack bundle (though you can add additional cameras to it as well), and they offer free cloud storage, as well as the ability to store video locally. $350 at Amazon

$350 at Best Buy

Blink XT2 Camera



You can purchase these affordable cameras individually or in bundles of two, three, or five, and because the company is owned by Amazon, you know they’ll work great with your Alexa devices. They are compact, last two years on two AA batteries, and come with free cloud storage and most of the features you’d expect from a smart security camera. $90 at Amazon

$100 at Best Buy

All fo the security cameras on this list can notify you when they detect motion. However, for maximum effect, you want something visual or auditory to deter intruders. The Ring Floodlight Cam, with its two bright lights, can do just that. The accompanying Ring App gives you the ability to set motion detection zones, choose whether the lights come on during the day, set the length of time the lights stay on, set off a siren alarm, and more. You will have to wire up the Floodlight Cam but once installed you’re all set. The Floodlight Cam won’t break the bank and you really can’t go wrong with Ring products.

For a more budget-friendly option, the YI Outdoor Security Camera is a good alternative. It has night vision up to 50 feet, two-way audio, and 360-degree sound detection. The option to install a microSD card to save videos locally is a bonus feature but there is the ability to view videos for up to seven days with free cloud storage.

