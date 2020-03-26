Best PC Gaming Deals For March 2020: Desktops, Monitors, Games, And More

One cool thing about PC gaming is that you upgrade your hardware at your own pace. New consoles tend to make their predecessors redundant pretty quickly, but if you play on PC, you can usually play the same games everyone else is, even when new graphics cards or processors are released–though you may have to sacrifice higher settings for an enjoyable experience. Thankfully, if you want to upgrade your gaming PC, there are plenty of deals out there for PC gaming hardware and accessories.

Of course, in addition to the internal components like graphics cards, processors, and RAM, there are a ton of PC accessories that get discounted all the time: keyboards, mice, headsets, and much more. Even though you can grab some of these products at a steal, they’ll still last you a long time–and new hardware won’t make them obsolete.

Another thing PCs have on consoles is the sheer number of game sales happening at any given time. Steam, the Epic Games Store, Green Man Gaming, Fanatical, GOG, and many more retailers are always offering deals on PC games, making it incredibly easy to never pay full price for any game you want.

To help you save some cash, we’ve collected the very best PC gaming deals available right now across the internet. From desktops to keyboards and mice, here are some of the best ways to save on PC hardware this month.

Quick look: Best PC gaming deals right now

As always, there are a ton of great PC game deals this week. GOG is having a big spring sale with discounts on tons of games until March 30, including The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Divinity: Original Sin 2, and more. Steam has big discounts on a bunch of games from Avalanch Studios Group, including Rage 2, Just Cause 4, and more. Meanwhile, the Epic Games Store gives away free games every week and has a record of giving away some pretty fantastic titles, so it’s always worth checking out what’s available. Of course, retailers like Humble and Fanatical are also holding PC game sales, so be sure to check them all out through the links below.

$1,099 ( $1,300 )

This SkyTech machine is packing a Ryzen 7 2700 8-Core 3.2 GHz processor, an RTX 2070, 8 gigs of RAM, and 1TB hard drive, which makes it perfect for playing some of 2020’s biggest PC games.

$377 ( $430 )

The MAG321CQR is an excellent monitor featuring a 144Hz refresh rate, 1440p resolution, and FreeSync technology. Pair all that with the huge, 32-inch display, and you’ve got yourself a fantastic gaming monitor.

$117

Newegg currently has a deal on the HP S700 SATA3 SSD, a fast drive that’s perfect for gaming–especially since it boasts 1TB of storage space.

$65 for 500GB ( $80 ); $110 for 1TB ( $130 )

This WD Blue is an excellent, reliable, and affordable SSD that can currently be picked up on Newegg for $20 off.

$47 ( $80 )

The Logitech G502 Hero gaming mouse is one of the more popular choices for gamers. It boasts 11 customizable buttons, five preset profiles, and adjustable weights as well as a 16,000 DPI sensor and programmable RGB lighting.