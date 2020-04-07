Best Platformer Games for Android in 2020

If you like platformers, this list is for you.

A lot of you probably remember the heyday of the platformer. Whether it was Super Mario Bros or even classic Metroid, this style of game has been around a long time and it has aged incredibly well. We still see awesome platformer games like Trine and Hollow Knight to this day. The point, however, is that “platformer” isn’t really all that definitive. All it does is describe how the game in question plays and it’s not always 2D; 3D platformers are less common, but they still exist. All of that being said, this style of game translates extremely well to mobile and you’ll find that any one of the entries in this list are wonderfully fun additions to your Play library. Castlevania: Symphony of the Night

The mobile platform has given many older games a chance to shine once more thanks to their low processing requirements. There are many classic titles on the Play Store, like KOTOR and some of Sega’s stuff, but one I really want to highlight is Castelvania: Symphony of the Night. It’s my latest favorite to play on my phone. Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more Symphony of the Night was an important game in its day and its influence is still felt in the aptly named metroidvania genre. It shaped subsequent Castlevania games and inspired many other greats that followed it. The mobile version has been updated with touchscreen controls, achievements through Google Play Games, and it features all of the latest content additions and fixes. It’s not only a great game, but also an excellent value. For just $3, you can experience a fantastic piece of gaming history that will keep you entertained for many, many hours. It sure is awesome to see this game be available to a whole new audience.

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night

Grimvalor

At this point, I feel like I’ve talked up Grimvalor a lot. It’s my favorite game on Android right now and it’s a great platformer. It sports excellent combat, slick movement, and both onscreen controls and gamepad support. Being an RPG, you get progressively more powerful as you go along. Good thing, too, because your enemies will also be improving. I also enjoy the serviceable story. If you ever played Demon’s Souls, it reminds me of that a bit. All told, the world is hellbent on seeing you fail, but take up your sword and fight on anyway. Most of the time, the odds are against you and it’s up to your skill to see yourself through. The Grimvalor developers give you the first Act for free, which is about 1-2 hours for most people. After that, it’s $7 to unlock the full game. It’s definitely worth it.

Grimvalor

Grimvalor

Oddmar

One of the most beautiful games on this list, Oddmar is an absolute treat. The level of detail is incredible and gorgeous, even more considering it’s a mobile game. I haven’t been this blown away since I first played Ori and the Blind Forest. While they’re different presentations, Oddmar is just that great. As a game, Oddmar is a fairly typical 2D platforming adventure. Levels are fairly linear, but there’s a nice variety of enemies, puzzles, and obstacles to keep you entertained. There are even bonus levels to mix things up. Oddmar, like Grimvalor, sports a free demo before you pay the $5 asking price to unlock the full game. Touchscreen controls are superb, but there’s also gamepad support if you would prefer that route. Oddmar is definitely up there as one of the best games on my phone right now.

Oddmar

Oddmar

Dandara

Yet another beautiful game, Dandara is an excellent metroidvania platformer. What makes Dandara unique is that you manipulate gravity to leap off walls and ceilings. It features all the classic signs of a metroidvania and it was quite well-received on the PC and console releases. Dandara is a very fast-paced game where you work to save the world of Salt. The citizens are critically oppressed, so it’s up to you save them. The game just received an update called the Trials of Fear, which adds three new areas, another boss, power-ups, and more. For $6, you get one of the best modern metroidvanias on Android. I think you’ll enjoy this gem of a game.

Dandara

Dandara

Suzy Cube

3D platformers are much less common than their 2D counterparts, even more so on Android. So when you find one that’s even remotely good, it’s worth noting. Such is the case with Suzy Cube, published by Noodlecake. It’s not a perfect game by any means, but I think any fan of 3D platformers will find something to like. When reading reviews, several people compare it Super Mario 3D Land, a comparison I tend to agree with. Though the controls take some getting used to, Suzy Cube is still a good time. It’s a light-hearted and cute game with a main focus on being fun and whimsical. It’s definitely a nice way to kill some time, even if it has some trouble keeping my attention. Suzy Cube isn’t too expensive, especially if you catch a sale or have Play Pass. It’s good for a few hours’ worth of fun and I enjoyed it for that.

Suzy Cube

Suzy Cube

Sega Forever (platformers)

Sega has an impressive catalog of games available on Android, but not all are platformers, so we’ll be focusing on the ones that are. Of course, my personal bias is to point you toward the Sonic the Hedgehog titles (especially Sonic CD), which are hours upon hours of fun — seriously, Sega, where’s my Sonic the Hedgehog 3? Bah, I digress. There are other standout platformers like Kid Chamelon, The Revenge of Shinobi, and Super Monkey Ball. While Sega Forever didn’t start off the best, each of the games I’ve since tried in recent months have been varying levels of pretty great. Another wave of nostalgia, Sega sure knew how to cash in on our childhoods (or younger years, depending). And if you never got to play these games on their respective platforms, or in the arcade, now’s a great time. Sega used to be a huge name in the gaming landscape and though it’s diminished nowadays, its catalogue is still an excellent way to spend some time and to experience gaming history.

Sega Forever

Sega Forever

Rayman Adventures

Like the Sega Forever titles and Symphony of the Night, Rayman is a long-standing franchise, one I kind of remember playing years ago. I always thought the protagonist was a bit odd, so the much younger me wasn’t that interested. Still, it’s a series loved by many, so Ubisoft brought it to Android. Rayman Adventures has been around for a little while, but it deserves a spot on our list here. It’s a fun sidescrolling platformer that hearkens back to its roots. Available for free, Adventures features lots to do, multiple playable characters, and plenty of action. Controls aren’t super tight, which is a bummer when it comes to a platformer. Once you get used to them, though, they’re fine. Rayman Adventures, being a free-to-play game, has in-app purchases for some game items. Sad to see Rayman monetized like that, but it’s a fun game nonetheless.

Rayman Adventures

Rayman Adventures

Ninja Arashi

Though many platformers require skill, Ninja Arashi turns things up a notch and pushes you really hard. It’s a challenging game, full of traps and enemies who want nothing more than to see you fail. The gameplay itself is smooth and super fun, with a nice skill ceiling. It’s no secret I love challenging games, so when I found Ninja Arashi, I was thrilled. It killed me a lot when I was working on learning it, but once I got the hang of it, I had a blast. Much like difficult games on consoles or PC, this one gives you an intense feeling of satisfaction when you conquer what it throws at you. To add more fuel to the fire, Ninja Arashi also features some light RPG elements that make it even more interesting. It’s a great game and it’s free-to-play. If you like a challenge, try it out.

Ninja Arashi

Ninja Arashi

Super Cat Tales 2

Cats are ubiquitous across the internet. As an owner of two myself, I know that it’s rarely a boring moment with feline friends around — unless they’re sleeping, that is. Anyway, probably the cutest platformer on our list, Super Cat Tales 2 is an epic adventure starring Alex the cat and his pals. Seriously, I really like this one. Though simple in appearance, Super Cat Tales 2 offers a lot of adventure and platforming to keep you entertained. There’s also achievements, leaderboards, hidden items, and great pixel art and retro-style music. You can unlock new playable cats and take them on this wild ride of an adventure to save Cat Land. It’s all fun and it doesn’t take itself seriously at all. It’s a great game for fans of platforming, cats, and/or both. It’s also free-to-play, so you don’t have to worry about diving in on the cat craziness.

Super Cat Tales 2

Super Cat Tales 2

Teslagrad

Part metroidvania, part puzzle, Teslagrad is an excellent addition to anyone’s Play library. It relies heavily upon environmental storytelling and leaves you to figure the whole game out on your own without handholding. Fans of minimalist game design will find a lot to love with Teslagrad. I suppose the worst thing about this game is that the touchscreen controls really aren’t the best. It’s still playable, don’t get me wrong, but I definitely struggled. The developers say that Teslagrad is optimized for the SHIELD TV and Android TV in general. That is a true statement. However, gamepads are supported and that makes things a whole lot easier. Teslagrad isn’t for the faint of heart, but if you enjoy finding power-ups, defeating some cool bosses, and solving intense puzzles, then this game is for you. Its price is a bit steep, but I found a lot of enjoyment in it and multiple hours’ worth of content to work through.

Teslagrad

Teslagrad

Limbo

Ah, Limbo. A wonderfully creepy and sometimes horrifying game, Limbo had to be on this list of the best platformers. Just based on its uniqueness alone, it is worth picking up, assuming you can handle its quirks. If you’ve played it before, you know what I’m talking about. The art style is utterly amazing in its minimalism. The shadowy look makes everything feel alien and creepy, especially once you come face to face with some of the monstrosities. It made the hair raise on my arms more than once — I do not in any way like spiders. It’s a disturbing game, but in the right way. It certainly leaves an impression and one you won’t soon forget. Limbo is definitely a masterpiece in its own right and it’s an excellent experience on Android. There’s also a free demo here if you want to try it out first.

LIMBO

LIMBO

Terraria

Another popular game that made its way to mobile, Terraria is an open sandbox platformer with a focus on exploration. Think Minecraft in 2D. It’s more on the relaxing side of things, though there is some combat involved. Otherwise, you’ll be spending your time wandering, crafting, and building. The world is procedurally-generated, so you’ll have a different adventure every time. You get three basic tools to start, one for digging, combat, and cutting up wood. Otherwise, you’ll explore and try to find resources, which can either be discovered in caves or dropped by enemies. Much like Minecraft, you make your own way in Terraria. It’s a great game to sit back and relax with. It’s not for everyone, but it’s still deserving of a place on this list. You can pick it up for $5 with no ads or other IAPs.

Terraria

Terraria

The Cave

From the mind who brought us the amazing The Secret of Monkey Island is The Cave. Your goal is to delve into the sentient Cave with a team of three explorers in order to find the things that matter to them most. Solve puzzles, explore unique environs, and delve ever deeper. Like Oddmar, one of the main draws of this game is its art style. From the start, you have seven explorers to choose from, each with their own past and special abilities. Assemble three of them and set out for the Cave. Switching between the characters to solve different puzzles reminded me of Trine (an excellent series of games in its own right). The Cave should be able to run on most devices. It’s a really fun adventure and really replayable with the different characters and the various combinations therein. This is one that stuck with me.

The Cave

The Cave

Swordigo

If you liked Grimvalor, one of my earlier suggestions, then you’ll definitely want to check out Swordigo. They’re very similar games, which is totally fine with me. Though Swordigo is new to me, I’m having a blast with it. It features fun platforming, enjoyable combat, and RPG mechanics to improve your character as you go along. You’ll have to find more powerful weapons to take down your enemies. The more dangerous the area and enemies, the better the weapons you’ll find. There are also spells to discover, bolstering your arsenal to take on new challenges. One thing that won’t hinder you is the touchscreen controls, which are excellent and customizable. Swordigo presents a nice challenge, though not nearly as much as Grimvalor. It’s still worth your time and it’s free to start it out with ads, but a mere $1.49 to remove those ads. There are also other support options for a few cents more.

Swordigo

Swordigo

Sword of Xolan

Despite its rough English, Sword of Xolan is a fantastic platformer. Its pixel art is on point and it plays quite well. There’s plenty to do here and the game is completely free and ad-supported. You can pay a very small fee and remove the ads, though. Otherwise, you have one of the best games on this list. You play as Xolan, a young hero who stands against this game’s big bad guy. You’ll be asked to slay devilish enemies, save captured citizens, and find hidden treasure chests. You can expect 30 levels, some time challenges, and a few bosses. You can also chase cards to improve Xolan’s skills as well as achievements. Sword of Xolan is great. The touchscreen controls are decent, but they’re also customizable. Better yet, there’s gamepad support. A mere $0.99 will remove the ads and that’s a small price to pay a developer who put out a great game.

Sword of Xolan

Sword of Xolan