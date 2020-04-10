Best PS4 Deals For April 2020: PS4 Slim, PS4 Pro, PSVR, Games, And More

Sony is having a busy 2020. After showing off the tech specs of the PS5, as well as the PS5 controller this year, it’s expected to show off what the console actually looks like, as well as what its launch lineup might be, sometime this year. The PS4 isn’t going anywhere, either, and will have some of the biggest games of the year, like The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima. It’s the console’s last big year at the forefront, but that also means we’ll get some fantastic deals on all things PS4 in 2020, including games, accessories, and both the Slim and Pro versions of the console. In fact, there are some cool deals you can take advantage of right now.

When it comes to the console itself, you can typically find the Slim version between $200 and $250, while the PS4 Pro hovers around $300 to $350. PlayStation VR bundles usually hover around similar prices, but we’ve seen some of them drop to $200 during special sales. These low prices make purchases a much easier decision before the release of the PS5, especially since there are so many great games available right now, like God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, and Horizon Zero Dawn. And of course, you don’t want to miss out on some of the highly anticipated PS4 games releasing later this year.

In April, there are excellent discounts on games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare as well as DualShock 4 controllers and even a big discount on the PS4 Pro. Check out the best PS4 and other PlayStation deals available so far in February below.

If you missed out on this slick, limited-edition Death Stranding PS4 during the holiday season, Amazon has some new stock of the console available. It’s not on sale (it costs the regular $400), but for collectors or big Kojima fans, this might be worth picking up.

This excellent bundle was the most prominent Black Friday PS4 deal, and Ebay has an even better version of it available right now. It comes with four superb exclusives: God of War, The Last of Us Remastered, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition, and the recently-released Nioh 2, as well as three months of PlayStation Plus for less than the MSRP of the console itself. It’s a fantastic deal, and likely won’t be around for long.

The PlayStation Classic launched in December 2018 for $100, which is easy to forget since it now regularly sells for $60 at most retailers. You can find a brand-new system for $39 at Ebay right now, though.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare returns the series to the contemporary setting that made it such a colossal hit over a decade ago. It released last fall on PS4, Xbox One, and PC with crossplay between all platforms, and you can get it for $38 right now over at Best Buy. To learn more, check out GameSpot’s Modern Warfare review.

Looking for more deals on PS4 games? Here are a bunch of great PS4 game deals we’ve found.

Digital game fans will also want to hit up Sony’s ongoing spring sale, which has all sorts of discounts as well.

Cyberpunk 2077 was recently delayed from April 16 to September 17, but it’s never too soon to pre-order what will surely be one of the biggest games of 2020. The CD Projekt Red action-RPG is available to pre-order for a $10 discount at Amazon right now and comes with release day delivery.

Check out more upcoming titles already seeing markdowns below.

The DualShock 4 wireless controller is crucial to any PS4 setup, and you’ll probably want more than one, both for convenience and for local multiplayer.

You can find more DualShock 4 PS4 controllers of different colors on sale right now below, albeit for a slightly higher price.

PlayStation Plus is Sony’s premium membership for PS4 owners that grants them access to online multiplayer, exclusive discounts, and two free monthly PS4 games (which you keep for as long as you’re a PS Plus member). Year-long memberships usually go for $60, so it’s always a big deal when the price drops below that level. Currently, one of the best deals on PS Plus is at Ebay, where you can get a 12-month subscription for cheap. PS Plus subscriptions stack, too, so if you’re already a member, you can extend your membership on the cheap when you see a good deal.

The PSVR Mega Pack was one of Sony’s best deals last Black Friday. There aren’t any major deals on it right now, but it’s become unsurprisingly rare to find as it’s still the best PSVR deal around. The bundle comes with the PSVR headset, PlayStation Camera, and five games: Resident Evil 7, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR, Astro Bot: Rescue Mission, PlayStation VR Worlds, and Everybody’s Golf VR.

For more discounts, check out more of the best PlayStation VR deals right now below.

