Best Refurbished Phones in 2020

Best

Refurbished Phones

Android Central

2020 As much as we love playing with and testing the latest and greatest phones here at AC, there is something we can universally agree on that we aren’t fans of — paying full price for flagship devices. If you’re in the market for a quality Android phone but don’t want to spend a thousand dollars, refurbished models offer a great experience at a fraction of what you’d typically spend. Here are our favorite options! Still a stunner: Google Pixel 3a

Ahead of its time: OnePlus 7 Pro

Enter the Galaxy: Samsung Galaxy S10e

Great all around: LG V40

Livin’ the stylus life: Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Powerful and cheap: Moto G7 Power

Ignore the battery life: Google Pixel 4

Almost too old: Samsung Galaxy S9

A stupendous deal: OnePlus 6T

Still a stunner :



Google Pixel 3a





Staff pick

Although it has been discontinued to make way for the Pixel 4a, the Pixel 3a is still a fantastic value. The device sports the same camera from the Pixel 3 and 3 XL, along with a clean design that you’re accustomed to. Plus, you’ll still get a few more major software updates before Google moves onto bigger things. From $270 at Amazon

From $280 at Back Market

From $299 at Gazelle

Ahead of its time :



OnePlus 7 Pro



The OnePlus 7 Pro is so great that OnePlus is still selling it for new. But finding this refurbished allows you to save a few bucks while getting a stunning design that holds up even with new handsets launching. That 90Hz AMOLED display is enough reason to pick one up. From $488 at Amazon

From $325 at Back Market

From $449 at Gazelle

Enter the Galaxy :



Samsung Galaxy S10e



Samsung does a few things really well, one being design, and the other being displays. The Galaxy S10e is the child of the standard S10 line and is arguably the most impressive of them all. This budget-minded device was a sleeper-hit in 2019, giving you almost all the flagship features at a fraction of the cost. From $390 at Amazon

From $345 at Back Market

From $399 at Gazelle

Great all around :



LG V40



LG’s V40 didn’t receive a lot of attention when it was released last year, and that’s honestly a shame. While it isn’t the best Android phone ever created, it’s a really solid device in just about every regard. The LCD screen is solid, the metal + glass design looks great, the external speakers are insanely loud, and it has one of the highest-quality headphone jacks around. Plus, LG packed a total of five cameras, with three on the back and two on the front, making this a more-than-capable option for those budget photographers. From $235 at Amazon

From $250 at Amazon

From $169 at Gazelle

Livin’ the stylus life :



Samsung Galaxy Note 10



With the Galaxy Note 20 here, that opens the door for the Note 10 to see steeper discounts. Despite being locked with a 60Hz refresh rate, that’s not the primary reason for grabbing a Note 10. The display itself is still gorgeous, Samsung has pushed updates to improve the camera, and it’s equipped with the ever-useful S Pen. From $639 at Amazon

From $515 at Back Market

From $580 at Walmart

Powerful and cheap :



Moto G7 Power



It can be tough to find a smartphone that is capable of keeping up with you throughout the day, let alone beyond. The Moto G7 Power is equipped with a massive 5,000mAh battery that just keeps chugging along, to go along with Motorola’s near-Stock Android interface. If you’re looking for a battery champ and don’t care about much else, then the G7 Power fits the bill nicely. From $162 at Amazon

From $150 at Back Market

From $159 at Gazelle

Ignore the battery life :



Google Pixel 4



For everything that Google did wrong with the battery on the Pixel 4, it’s still a great phone in just about every other facet. The camera system is still one of our favorites, especially with Night Sight as newer devices just can’t stack up. You’ll just need want to use some of the cash you’ve saved to pick up a portable charger. From $436 at Amazon

From $470 at Back Market

From $469 at Gazelle

Almost too old :



Samsung Galaxy S9



This may not be the newest Samsung Galaxy phone on the market, but it’s one heck of a smartphone here in 2020. From a hardware standpoint, the S9’s design still stands out as a thing of beauty. The AMOLED display is one of the best around, the glass back supports wireless charging, and there’s a headphone jack. Just know that the S9 is nearing the end of its software update life. From $289 at Amazon

From $295 at Back Market

From $339 at Gazelle

A stupendous deal :



OnePlus 6T



OnePlus regularly makes some of the best value flagships on the market, but if the OnePlus 8 Pro is a bit too rich for your blood, we recommend looking into a refurbished 6T. The OnePlus 6T’s design is still modern in 2020, thanks to its small waterdrop notch and sleek glass back. It has a Snapdragon 845 CPU, AMOLED display, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. From $289 at Amazon

From $300 at Back Market The refurbished Pixel 3a is a ridiculously good deal

Source: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central

When Google launched the Pixel 3a last year, there was much fanfare as it seemed that Google was changing up the game plan. Now that the Pixel 4a has arrived, it’s clear that this is the case as Google is opting to take over the budget market instead of competing with the likes of Samsung and Apple and other flagship models. The Pixel 3a packs an impressive wallop, providing the same camera as was found on the Pixel 3 and 3 XL. Along with a design that is comfortable to hold and still familiar to just about every Android user. Sure, the spec-sheet isn’t the latest, and the Pixel 4a is cheaper than the 3a was, but the 3a gets the leg up in the refurbished market. Plus, Google still plans on supporting this device until May 2022 at the earliest. Want something a bit more flashy? Check out the OnePlus 7 Pro or Galaxy Note 10

Source: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central

If you’re someone who wants to save a few bucks and get a device that is flashy and will still turn heads, there’s no better way to go other than OnePlus or Samsung. The OnePlus 7 Pro is still being sold as new at T-Mobile and OnePlus, and for good reason. You’re getting a sleek design with a stunning AMOLED display equipped with a 90Hz display. There are no hole-punches to be concerned with, and the glass back has a texture that is simply comfortable to hold. The triple-camera system may not hold up against the likes of the 3a or the Note 10, but it will do the job just fine. The bigger benefit comes in the software department, as OxygenOS is one of the best Android skins available. At the very least, you will see Android 11 come to the 7 Pro, but OnePlus has an excellent track record of providing software updates for years; just look at the OnePlus 5 and 5T.

Source: Android Central