Best Replacement USB-C Chromebook Chargers in 2020

So how do we pick a good replacement charger? There are three things to balance in your decision:

Pretty much every Chromebook I’ve come across so far that uses USB-C Power Delivery charging tops out at 45W, which is great because 15V/3A is one of the most common PD charging speeds. You’ll get it on basically any high-powered charger, whether you get an actual 45W charger or a 60W or even 100W PD charger.

This cable is rated for up to 60W charging, which is perfect for Chromebooks, phones, and tablets! Available in gray or red, I love this durable cable because it comes with a tidy, magnetic carrier.

This power bank only has one USB-C port and a slightly smaller capacity, but it’s a more affordable price and a lighter weight as well, making it easier to pack and lug around in a backpack all day.

This brand-new power bank model from AUKEY can charge a Chromebook and a phone at top speed and is big enough that it should keep both devices alive for an entire weekend.

This won’t charge a Chromebook at top speed, but at the size of a quarter, PD chargers quite literally don’t get any smaller than this. This is what I pocket every time I head to Walt Disney World for an afternoon adventure.

Want to charge a Chromebook, a phone, a smar watch, and your Bluetooth headphones without getting some big ugly brick? Anker’s compact multi-charger is the perfect size, and travel-friendly, too.

This charger is smaller than many 45W chargers, yet it’ll charge two Chromebooks at full speed without overheating. That makes this charger great for a home office or makeshift charging station for your kids’ Chromebooks.

This affordable charger has a built-in cable, meaning that you can’t accidentally forget the cable at home and end up stranded without a way to charge, the way I have multiple times.

65W is more than a Chromebook needs, but this model from AUKEY that debuted at CES is impressively compact despite its ability to quickly charge a Chromebook and another device at the same time.

This Chromebook charger is the size of a standard deck of playing cards, but it’ll still output top speed for your Chromebook with ease. It’s as easy on your wallet as it is on your pocket, and it’s low-profile to stash behind your desk.

One of the most important upgrades Chromebooks have gotten over the last three years is the switch from old, proprietary barrel connector chargers to simple, standard, widely-adopted USB-C Power Delivery charging. Because of this, no matter how expensive or affordable, all Chromebooks releases in the last few years can use the same reliable USB-C chargers, and here are my favorite single-port and multi-port chargers.

For a pocket-friendly Chromebook charger, I love the RAVPower Ultrathin 45W Charger so long as I know I’m not going to be contorting and straining to plug into a recessed or overcrowded outlet. I’ve hidden this charger in a playing card box before to help avoid it being “borrowed” by coworkers.

If you need to charge a phone/tablet and a Chromebook at the same, the AUKEY Omnia 65W Fast Charger is the charger our own Andrew Martonik upgraded to for charging his laptop and phone while out and about in the world. If you need to charge two Chromebooks at once, the RAVPower 90W Wall Charger is a durable, compact option for your distance learning setup for your kids.

What if my Chromebook doesn’t use USB-C?

If your Chromebook is an older model and still uses a barrel or other manufacturer-specific connector, you won’t have nearly the selection to choose from that USB-C Chromebook owners will — USB-C is an open standard, so it’s popular — but don’t feel like you need to fork over big bucks to buy another charger from the manufacturer.

For older laptops, you can usually rely on Universal Laptop Chargers that have swappable tips, allowing you to change it to whatever connector your unique model uses. These chargers usually come with the more popular barrel sizes, but figure out which tip you need before you buy.

