Best Samsung Galaxy A51 Cases in 2020

Even though the Galaxy A51 sports the same specs as the A50, the design itself has been overhauled. This brings us a gorgeous new look and feel that you won’t want to have damaged during your time with it. That’s why we have found the best cases that money can buy for the A51.

Spigen’s Rugged Armor is a constant favorite for many due to its shock absorption and flexibility. There are raised edges around the display and camera bump to protect against accidental scratches. Plus, the buttons offer tactile and solid feedback, so you’ll know you’re actually pushing them in. $11 at Amazon

$16 at MobileFun

32nd Classic Series Leather Wallet



Sometimes, you need a case that is both fashionable and functional. The 32nd Classic Leather Wallet falls under both categories with a built-in card slot and a pocket for some cash. The case also magnetically closes, so it won’t accidentally open, leaving the display subjected to scratches. $20 at Amazon

$19 at 32nd Shop

Otterbox Defender



Otterbox makes some of the most protective cases, and the Defender Series is the epitome of that. The case features three layers of protection, along with a belt-clip holster that you can use as a kickstand. This version doesn’t come with a built-in screen protector, so you’ll need to find a compatible one if need be. $36 at Amazon

$61 at Otterbox

Spigen Tough Armor



The Tough Armor from Spigen offers dual layers of protection with a hard polycarbonate outer shell and TPU inner shell. These will keep your Galaxy A51 safe from drops, along with the MIL-STD 810G certification, to offer more shock absorption. This case also features a built-in kickstand if you want to kick back to some Netflix. $17 at Amazon

SupCase Unicorn Beetle Pro



Many cases offer drop protection, but many of those are often rated for just a few feet. The SupCase Unicorn Beetle Pro ups the ante with a drop protection rating of up to 20 feet. There’s also a built-in screen protector along with a kickstand on the back. $20 at Amazon

$28 at SupCase

Caseology Solid Flex Crystal



What’s the point of getting a gorgeous new phone if you can’t show it off? The Caseology Solid Flex Crystal case allows you to show off the Galaxy A51 while also offering solid protection. All four corners have been reinforced to absorb most of the shock in the event of an accidental drop. $12 at Amazon

$15 at Caseology

Spigen Liquid Air Armor



Not many folks want a big and bulky case to put their new phone into. The Spigen Liquid Air Armor solves this by offering a form-fitted solution. And the anti-slip surface will help prevent fingerprints while adding comfort and grip. $11 at Amazon

$16 at MobileFun

IDWAI Liquid Silicone Case



It’s one thing to have a case that protects your phone from drops, but what about scratches? The IDWAI Liquid Silicone Case offers a non-slip exterior but also sports a soft microfiber lining to provide multiple facets of protection. $8 at Amazon

Otterbox Commuter LITE



If the Otterbox Defender is the ultimate in protection, then the Commuter Lite is for those who want something a bit lighter. The case offers a soft inner shell and a hard outer shell but doesn’t include a screen protector. Plus, you’ll get Otterbox’s limited lifetime warranty for as long as you have the Galaxy A51. $26 at Amazon

$31 at Otterbox

Ringke Fusion X



Ringke’s Fusion X is both protective and sleek while offering additional grip with the TPU bumper. You will find raised bezels around the display and camera bump, and Ringke promises that you can still wirelessly charge with the Fusion X. $12 at Amazon

$16 at Ringke

Arkour Ultra Thin Cover



If you’re looking for a case that is “barely there” then you can’t go wrong with the Arkour Ultra Thin Cover. The case comes in two different textures to combat fingerprints and offer more grip. The slightly raised edges ensure that your screen won’t get accidental scratches when placed face-down on the table. $12 at Amazon

Caseology Vault



Perfect cutouts, lightweight, and improved texture are what you’ll get with the Caseology Vault. This TPU case is compatible with most wireless chargers so you can keep your Galaxy A51 juiced up. With the textured back, you can rest easy knowing your phone won’t accidentally fall out of your hands. $12 at Amazon

$20 at Amazon

There’s something for everyone

You can’t go wrong with the Spigen Rugged Armor, as the case comes from one of the most trusted brands in the business. The combination of Samsung phones and Spigen cases is fantastic, and the Rugged Armor offers a great amount of protection in a slim profile. With Spigen’s Air Cushion technology, you’ll get added shock absorption, along with raised bezels around the screen and camera bump.

Those looking for a case that offers more functionality then that’s where the 32nd Classic Series Wallet comes in. There’s a slot on the inside to house a card, and then a pocket to hold any cash or receipts. And with the magnetic closure, you can rest easy knowing your screen and card will be safe.

