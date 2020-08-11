Best Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Screen Protectors in 2020

Best

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Screen Protectors

2020

If you recently got your hands on the new Galaxy Watch 3, you want to make sure that it’s properly protected. Accidents happen, but a screen protector will keep your investment safe and sound. Check out our favorite screen protectors for the Galaxy Watch 3 below!

Perfection at its finest :



Suoman Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Screen Protector 45mm (4-Pack)





Staff Pick

You’ll never have to worry about achieving the perfect fit with this screen protector from Suoman. You get 4 in a pack, and it fits the 45mm Galaxy Watch 3. It’s made of 9H hardness glass that is guaranteed to protect your screen from accidental scuffs and scratches. It comes with a wet cloth, dry cloth, and dust removal stickers. $7 at Amazon

Waterproof protection :



Aresh Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Screen Protector 41mm (3-Pack)



If you bought the 41mm version of the Galaxy Watch 3, you’ll appreciate this 3-pack of Aresh screen protectors. You’ll enjoy high-definition transparency for a crystal clear viewing experience. The waterproof material is resistant to sweat, fingerprints, and bubbles. Simply wipe the surface clean, and it’s good as new! $8 at Amazon

Ultra-thin durability :



WRJ for Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Screen Protector 45mm (4-Pack)



If you want the most durable option possible, look no further than the WRJ screen protectors for the 45mm Galaxy Watch 3. The 9H hardness protects your watch from high impact, scratches, and other damage. Fortunately, this screen protector is both thin and durable. The ultra-thin 0.33mm thickness allows for a smooth, natural feel. $7 at Amazon

Bubble-free application :



PULEN Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Screen Protector 41mm (4-Pack)



It can be hard to find a screen protector for your Galaxy Watch 3 that doesn’t have pesky bubbles after you apply it. Luckily, that’s never an issue with this 4-pack from PULEN. The bubble-free adhesives provide easy installation. Best of all? You won’t have any nasty residue left on your watch when you remove your screen protector. $8 at Amazon

Comfy curves :



Orzero Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Screen Protector 45mm (5-Pack)



Want rounded edges that fit perfectly on your wearable? The Orzero screen protectors for the 45mm variant are the perfect pick. The rounded edges provide comfort for your fingers while still offering 99% high-definition clarity. You get five screen protectors in this pack along with a dust remover, screen wipe, and lint-free dry cloth. $8 at Amazon

Maximum coverage :



OMOTON Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Screen Protector 41mm (6-Pack)



When it’s maximum coverage you’re after, you’ll be in good hands with the OMOTON screen protectors for the 41mm Galaxy Watch 3. No hard objects can harm your watch, thanks to the 9H hardness that is designed to withstand unwanted scuffs and scratches. You’ll have easy instructions and an installation video for a smooth application. $10 at Amazon

Keep your Galaxy safe

Whether you’re sporting the 41mm or 45mm Galaxy Watch 3, there are plenty of different screen protector options to choose from. You’ll be happy to know they all come in multi-packs, so you’ll always have a spare available. The Suoman Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Screen Protector for the 45mm model is ideal when you’re looking for that perfect fit without any gaps. Not to mention that it comes with a wet/dry cloth as well as dust removal stickers, so your screen will be looking flawless in no time.

The OMOTON Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Screen Protector for the 41mm model boasts maximum coverage that protects the entire surface of your screen from scuffs and scratches. It’s worth noting that you get six screen protectors in this pack, which is an unbeatable deal for the price.

The good news is that any of these screen protectors will give you peace of mind while preserving the pristine state of your new Galaxy Watch 3. As long as you make sure you choose the right size for your model, you’ll be on your way to keeping your watch protected from damage.

