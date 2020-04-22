Best-Selling Games Of March 2020 (US): Animal Crossing Sets A Franchise Record

The NPD Group has announced its numbers for the best-selling games of March 2020 in the United States, which tracks physical games and a portion of digital sales. Animal Crossing: New Horizons rose to the top of the all-platform chart, beating out Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which fell to second. MLB: The Show 20, Resident Evil 3, and NBA 2K20 round out the rest of the top five. Newcomers Doom Eternal and Persona 5 Royal also placed in the top 10, along with GTA V, the best-selling game of all time in the US. Perhaps a bit surprisingly, the well-regarded new March release Nioh 2 fell just outside the top 10.

According to NPD, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is not only the best-selling game of March, it’s also the second-best selling game of 2020 so far in the US. It became the third-highest launch month in terms of physical dollar and unit sales of any Nintendo published game in the history of NPD’s tracking, behind only Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and 2008’s Super Smash Bros. Brawl. Additionally, its launch month sales alone have exceeded the lifetime sales of all other individual Animal Crossing games, making New Horizons the best-selling game in the series to date.

Animal Crossing wasn’t the only game to set a record for its series. MLB: The Show 20 became the fastest-selling game in franchise history, while Modern Warfare led the Call of Duty series to its strongest March ever, exceeding the previous high of March 2010. Overall dollar sales of video game software grew 34% compared to last year, the highest total for a March since 2011. Nine of the top 10 games generated higher revenues and sales than games that were similarly ranked in 2019.

In other Animal Crossing news, the game’s upcoming Nature Day event will introduce two new merchants to the game, the flower-hawking sloth Leif and the art dealer Redd. The update also adds a new wing to your museum, which will give you a place to store all that new art you buy.

*Digital sales not included.