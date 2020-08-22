Before you jump into Call of Duty: Warzone, you’ll want to make sure your settings are adjusted correctly to fit your play style. You aren’t going to perform as well if the settings are wrong (or at least wrong to you), so take the time to experiment with them to get them just right. In Warzone, there are a slew of settings you can tinker with and, at times, it can get overwhelming.

Luckily, we’re here to help. In this guide, we’ll list all of the recommended settings for console and PC platforms. Do note that these are the settings that work best for us. Your tastes might differ, so use our guide as a starting point and adjust if need be.

Here are the best settings for Call of Duty: Warzone.

Recommended reading:

A huge portion of the Warzone player base can be found on console, so let’s go through our recommended settings for those platforms. Whether you’re on Xbox One or PS4, the menus look the same, so mirror what we’ve got and adjust accordingly. Many of these settings come down to personal taste, so if something doesn’t work for you, by all means, change it to better suit your needs.

One thing we highly recommend is to use the Tactical control scheme. This swaps the melee button with crouch/prone and allows you to “drop shot” enemies, which basically means you go prone as you shoot to throw off the other player. This is a highly effective tactic, but if you find yourself needing to melee more often, you should consider sticking to the default settings.

Aside from that, we recommend using high sensitivity (around seven or so), to allow you to aim much quicker. If seven is too high for you, consider dropping it to five. The higher sensitivity you can adjust to, the quicker you can line up a shot and turn.

Finally, we highly suggest using the square mini map instead of the circle. The reason for that is the square map actually shows slightly more. The image above shows a comparison. It’s a minor tweak, but when you’re out in the Warzone, every little bit helps.

Controls

Weapons

Movement

Accessibility

HUD

Content filters

Volumes

Voice chat

On PC, you have way more options than you do on console. There are settings to adjust your framerate and resolution and even nuanced options that you might not have considered. For the most part, we’ll go through each of those settings below. There are certain sub-menus we don’t get into, due to them being left at the default settings. Aside from that, we’ll list our recommended settings for everything else.

For some settings, you’ll know if they apply to you or not. For example, you might like to keep the game’s music on while playing. For us, we find it to be a distraction, but you might feel differently. Use these recommended settings as a guideline and adjust for your own taste.

Below you’ll find our settings for a keyboard and mouse control scheme. Most players on PC prefer to use keyboard and mouse when playing shooters, as it gives you more accuracy. If you want to use a controller on PC, you can mirror the settings we have in the controller section for consoles above.

Mouse

Movement

Behaviors

Keybinds

For Keybinds in Warzone, it truly comes down to personal preference. You can bind whichever keys feel right to you. From our experience, sticking with the default works — the only thing you might want to do is to bind tactical grenades to your mouse (if possible), to allow you to have more control when using stuns, flash grenades, smokes, or other equipment.

Screen

Accessibility

HUD

Content filters

Telemetry

Display

Details & textures

At this point, depending on what you’re going for, you might either want to prioritize resolution or frame rate. If you’re trying to give yourself the highest advantage in-game, you’ll want to prioritize frame rate, which is shown below. For those looking for a more beautiful-looking game, crank everything up to high (if your rig allows for it).

Shadow & lighting

Post-processing effects

Volumes

Voice chat