Best Shower Speakers in 2020

Best

Shower Speakers

Android Central

2020 Stop belting out your favorite tunes in the shower a cappella. These shower speakers are reliably water-resistant to take in the bath or on a trip to the beach, with enough oomph to cut through flowing water for a clear melody. Choose between versatile speakers with built-in speakerphones and voice assistants, lightweight speaker balls that can float in the bathtub, or powerhouses like the JBL Charge 4 with long-lasting battery life and beautifully rich sound. Best Overall: JBL Charge 4



Source: Tech Radar

JBL makes some of the most reliable and robust Bluetooth speakers available, though they also tend to be more expensive as a result. If you’re looking for a speaker that can handle being physically inside the shower without an issue and have the budget for it, the JBL Charge 4 is an obvious choice for music at home or anywhere else. The Charge 4 is IPX7 resistant, which means it can dip up to one meter below the surface of the water for 30 minutes without sustaining internal damage — a useful reassurance for whenever you place it near water. It has an above-average 20-hour battery life, which is also useful since you can use some of its charge to power other devices via USB port, such as your smartphone. This speaker is fairly large for a portable device, which allows its drivers and 30W output to produce blaring audio with fantastic bass. This will make it more cumbersome to carry around than other smaller, quieter speakers, but the trade-off for better sound is arguably worth it. Pros: IPX7 water-resistant

Built-in power bank charges devices

20-hour battery life

Connect two phones at once

Lots of color options Cons: Heavy to carry around

Expensive

Has trouble with higher notes

No speakerphone

Best Overall JBL Charge 4

Strong performance on the go Thanks to its 7,500mAH battery, the Charge 4 plays rich audio all day and can keep your phone and other devices charged. $180 at Amazon

$180 at Best Buy

$180 at Walmart

Best for Compact Power: Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2



Source: Android Central

The Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 is light, waterproof, and buoyant. It does just as well floating in a pool or sitting on the beach as it would in your shower. With true omnidirectional sound, it can be placed anywhere without you having to angle it a certain way, including submerged underwater. Plus, it has up to 13 hours of battery, recharges in about 2.5 hours, and can survive a five-foot drop, so you’ll rarely have it die on you. Just don’t recharge it while it’s still wet. The greatest strength of the Wonderboom 2 is its performance. Despite its cutesy shape and colors, it lives up to its namesake and blasts out music at high volumes without detracting from the quality. Our Wonderboom 2 reviewer explained that he never raised its volume beyond 50% for fear of angering his neighbors. But if you take it outside, you can activate Outdoor Boost mode and achieve an even louder volume that improves the vocals along with the bass. Or you can buy a second Wonderboom 2 and pair them to form a stereo speaker set. The main negative of this speaker is that it isn’t particularly “smart”. There’s no mic for a speakerphone, no voice assistants, and no app support, so you’re solely paying for solid music via Bluetooth. But these quibbles didn’t stop the Wonderboom 2 from being Android Central’s best Bluetooth speaker, waterproof or otherwise. Pros: 13 hours of battery life

Booming sound with Outdoor Boost mode

IPX7 water/dust resistance

Pairs with another Wonderboom for stereo

Weighs less than a pound Cons: No integrated mic for calls

No smart assistant

No app support

Best for Compact Power Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2

Big sound in a small package The Wonderboom 2 hits up to 87 dB in a 360-degree circle. It’s light and durable enough to take its bass blasts anywhere. $100 at Amazon

$100 at Best Buy

$80–$100 at Walmart

Best Bargain-Priced Speaker: OontZ Angle 3



Source: Android Central

High-quality audio and full water resistance often sell for triple-digit prices, but not every shower speaker needs to break the bank or float in your tub like a rubber duck. The OontZ Angle 3 has an IPX5 rating, meaning it will handle gentle splashes and jets of water but shouldn’t be submerged or held under a showerhead. Clear that low safety bar, and you have an affordable shower-adjacent speaker that doubles as a hands-free phone. The Angle 3 is convenient to carry around, weighing just 9 ounces, but it also lacks the powerful drivers you’ll find in heavier, more expensive speakers. Cambridge SoundWorks delivers clear-sounding music by limiting the maximum volume so its drivers and bass radiator are never overtaxed. That means this speaker will work well in your bathroom but may not do as well in an outdoor or party setting as most of the other devices on this list. Pros: Very lightweight, can play standing up or on its side

Doubles as a hands-free phone with mic

~14 hours of battery life

Distortion-free audio

Low price compared to market averages Cons: Not fully water-resistant

Small speaker equals small sound

Best Bargain-priced Speaker OontZ Angle 3

Affordable IPX5 water resistance With a limited volume but a crystal-clear radius of sound, the OontZ Angle 3 makes shower-time playlists simple and affordable. $26 at Amazon

$35 at Walmart

Best Battery Life: Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker



Source: Android Central

Battery estimates for Bluetooth speakers rarely live up to the marketing, and their batteries usually get worse over time. You can overcompensate for this by choosing the Anker Soundcore 2, one of the most popular and reliable Bluetooth Speakers of the past few years thanks to its 24-hour battery life. That too is an estimate, but our reviewer was able to use it over a long weekend without ever charging it; the Soundcore 2 matches its reputation. Unless you take very long showers, you’ll get your money’s worth if you take this speaker with you on the road. Its brick-like shape isn’t particularly attractive, but at less than a pound and only 2.2 inches wide by 1.8 deep, it’ll slide easily into your pocket. Bluetooth 5.0 support lets your phone connect from over 60 feet away, and the Soundcore 2 doubles as a speakerphone. Plus, it’s very reasonable price allows you to purchase two for paired stereo sound and still pay less than you would for a more advanced speaker. Like the Oontz Angle 3, this speaker must overcome its small size to produce quality sound, and mostly succeeds. Its 12W power and dual neodymium drivers produce good sound for smaller spaces, but it lacks a strong bass. You can upgrade to the thicker, 20W Anker SoundCore Boost to improve performance, but that model is only IPX5-resistant and is far less portable. Pros: 24 hours of nonstop music

Low price

Lightweight

IPX7 rating

Pair two for stereo sound

Bluetooth 5.0 for long-range pairing Cons: Boring square design

Not as loud or rich in bass as other speakers

No auxiliary port

Best Battery Life Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

24 hours of melody The Anker Soundcore 2 won’t win any beauty contests but gives you solid audio performance without needing constant recharges. $40 at Amazon

$50 at Walmart

$44 at Newegg

Best Connected Speaker: Tronsmart Force



Source: Tronsmart

The Tronsmart Force is a compact speaker that features instantaneous NFC pairing, long-distance Bluetooth 5.0 pairing, a microSD card slot, and an AUX cord port — more connectivity options than most Bluetooth speakers give you. You also receive a built-in microphone for making calls and a voice assistant. Connectivity aside, this Tronsmart Force is also one of the toughest speakers out there, able to survive a four-story drop into a pool with no damage thanks in part to its IPX7-class resistance. While we don’t recommend you recreate the experiment, you can safely take this in the shower or on trips without ruining it. In terms of performance, the Force creates plenty of volume thanks to its two 20W drivers, and you can tweak the performance to your liking thanks to its three different EQ modes. Our reviewer did notice a tinny sound at higher volumes, and the standard EQ setting just doesn’t sound rich unless you buy a second Force speaker for stereo sound. Pros: IPX7 resistant

Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and 3.5mm aux connectivity

Fast USB-C charging of 15-hour battery

Reasonable price for great performance

Built-in mic for calls and voice assistant Cons: Somewhat tinny audio

Buttons are difficult to see

Best Connected Speaker Tronsmart Force

No force can damage it Easy pairing via NFC tap, rapid USB-C charging, and a durable exterior make the Force safe to take in the shower or anywhere else. $59 at Amazon

Best for Parties: JBL Pulse 3



Source: JBL

Most speaker companies slap different colors and patterns on the same cylindrical or rectangular shape, but JBL built a lava lamp-style speaker that shouts “LOOK AT ME!” with a flashing light show that’ll encourage you to dance in the shower as well as sing. The JBL Pulse 3 uses LEDs filtered through a plastic casing to emit multi-colored lights in all directions, while also generating 360-degree sound, making it a great party centerpiece. The Pulse 3 is IPX7-certified water-resistant, making it safe to bring anywhere, though it is fairly large and heavy, which makes it somewhat inconvenient to lug around. That weight doesn’t just come from the LED though. The speaker also includes a speakerphone for Bluetooth-enabled calls and uses the mic to let you use Google Assistant commands. Unless your phone is also water-resistant, having hands-free options to change the music while in the shower is a useful addition. JBL is one of the top speaker brands, and the Pulse 3 mostly lives up to that expectation of solid performance beneath its flashy exterior. It generates a well-balanced sound level with particularly effective bass, and can perform well at a high volume for an LED dance party. It’s also fair to say, however, that other JBL-branded speakers can do slightly better. Also, there is a new JBL Pulse 4 that has better lighting and audio performance but comes at a higher price while lacking hands-free calling and voice assistance. Pros: Colorful 360º LEDs

12-hour battery life

Built-in speakerphone and Google Assistant

IPX7 rating Cons: Battery drains quickly when LEDs are active

Not very loud

Not easy to carry around

Best for Parties JBL Pulse 3

Lighten things up Brighter, larger, and heavier than most Bluetooth speakers, the JBL Pulse 3 doesn’t just play music: it makes a bold statement. $150 at Amazon

$150 at Walmart

Best Speaker/ Radio Combo: Sbode M400



Source: Sbode

Most folks nowadays listen to their own playlists, music services, or podcasts, but some people still prefer the classic radio stations they grew up with, or want access to music when they don’t have Wi-Fi access. The Sbode M400 fits that bill; along with a microSD card slot and AUX port, it comes with an FM radio tuner. An IPX6 speaker, the Sbode M400 can handle getting sprayed with water but shouldn’t be submerged. You can have it nearby as you shower, then take it with you camping to listen to radio broadcasts and get your fix of sports, news, and music. Our Sbode speaker review noted that it hits a good range of sound with minimal sound distortion, and is easy to hang from a shower hook or fit inside a backpack’s water bottle pouch. Pros: FM radio tuner

MicroSD slot for MP3/WAV/FLAC files

3.5mm AUX port

Large buttons for easy song skips

Surprisingly loud audio Cons: Only 8 hours of battery life

Not fully water-resistant

No fun color choices

Best Speaker/ Radio Combo Sbode M400

FM radio included This semi-waterproof speaker plays via Bluetooth, FM radio, 3.5mm aux, or microSD card, but sounds great regardless of the source. $45 at Amazon