Best Smartwatches & Fitness Trackers for Best Buy Curbside Pickup in 2020

Best

Smartwatches & Fitness Trackers for Best Buy Curbside Pickup

Android Central

2020

I don’t know about you, but even though I have been working from home for over a year, I’m getting a pretty severe case of cabin fever right about now. Even with local shelter-in-place declarations, we’re fortunately still allowed to go on walks, hikes, and runs — provided of course that we are in good health and stay at least six feet apart from other people. If you want to get some steps in and need a new smartwatch or fitness tracker, Best Buy has you covered! You can order online, and in most cases, get it today (or very quickly) through their Curbside Pickup service. Here are some of my favorites from their available selection.

Best Smartwatch for Android: Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2

Best Cross-Platform: Fitbit Versa 2

Best WearOS Smartwatch: Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch

Survivalist Mode: Garmin Instinct

Elite Favorite: Suunto 3

Everyday Runner: Garmin Forerunner 45

Svelt Step Tracker: Fitbit Inspire HR

Samsung Band: Samsung Galaxy Fit

Slim and Stylish: Garmin Vivosport 4

Favorite Activity Tracker: Fitbit Charge 3

Healthcare Hero: Withings Move Activity Tracker

Great style: Garmin Vivomove HR



Best Smartwatch for Android :



Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2





Staff Pick

We had high praise for this fitness wearable and rated it as our best overall smartwatch for Android users. It’s well-built, looks great, and nails all the basics with notifications and fitness tracking. It works great with Samsung’s own and third-party fitness apps like MapMyRun. $300 at Best Buy

Best Cross-Platform :



Fitbit Versa 2



The Fitbit Versa 2 is the company’s latest and greatest smartwatch and sports an impressive week-long battery life. It’s perfect for tracking all kinds of exercises, as well as sleep and blood oxygen variation. Oh, and it has built-in Alexa support — how cool is that? $200 at Best Buy

Best WearOS Smartwatch :



Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch



Fossil seems to have nailed WearOS better than any other brand of smartwatch. The Gen 5 line has a vibrant touchscreen, big clicky buttons, and built-in GPS, NFC, and an external speaker to hear Google Assistant replies. $295 at Best Buy

Survivalist Mode :



Garmin Instinct



This watch is perfect for a half-day hike in the woods or a survivalist retreat in the mountains. It has GPS, altimeter tracking, notifications, and all the health tracking you can handle. It’s also built solid — I mean, like a tank. $200 at Best Buy

Elite Favorite :



Suunto 3



Suunto is a brand that may be more well-known to the triathlete and ultramarathoner set, but the fact is they make great multisport watches that are great for the weekend warriors out there, too. This one comes with a color display, adaptive training guidance, and up to 10 days of battery life. $230 at Best Buy

Everyday Runner :



Garmin Forerunner 45



If you’re looking for a great running watch but don’t need all the bells and whistles that high-end Suuntos or other Garmins offer, then this is the tracker for you. It has great buttons for navigation, tons of fitness modes, built-in GPS, excellent battery life, and notification support. $200 at Best Buy

Svelt Step Tracker :



Fitbit Inspire HR



This is the smallest and most affordable Fitbit with a heart rate sensor, and it’s a favorite for people with petite wrists or those who just don’t want a tank on their wrists like the Garmin Instinct. It has multiple sport modes, can track heart rate and sleep, and can show you your notifications. $80 at Best Buy

Samsung Band :



Samsung Galaxy Fit



If you like Samsung wearables, but you don’t need or want a full-on smartwatch, this is a great alternative. It is cheaper than the Galaxy Active 2 while still offering water-resistance, a color screen, and comprehensive monitoring and activity tracking. $100 at Best Buy

Slim and Stylish :



Garmin Vivosport 4



This is Garmin’s version of a multifunctional fitness band. It can measure your blood oxygen, VO2 max, Body Battery, and all of the standard fitness tracker metrics. Plus, the battery lasts up to seven days on a charge. $100 at Best Buy

Favorite Activity Tracker :



Fitbit Charge 3



I’ve said many times before that the Fitbit Charge 3 is my daily wear tracker. It’s in the Goldilocks zone of being not too big abd not too small. Plus, it’s waterproof, has NFC payments, and does blood oxygen monitoring. You get all of this, in addition to everything else you’d expect from a tracker. Plus, the Fitbit ecosystem is fantastic. $140 at Best Buy

Healthcare Hero :



Withings Move Activity Tracker



Withings is well-known for its line of healthcare products, and it offers several fitness trackers and hybrid smartwatches. This one is a bit on the basic side, but it can track your steps and sleep, is water-resistant, and it’s affordable. Plus, the battery lasts up to 18 months. $70 at Best Buy

Great style :



Garmin Vivomove HR



The Garmin Vivomove series are some of the best-looking hybrid smartwatches, at least in my opinion. The smart LED display is hidden behind the watch face, and only lights up with you activate it or receive a notification. Sneaky! $200 at Best Buy

Which wearable will you get?

If you need to stretch those legs and get some activity in during your quarantine, it’s good to know that Best Buy has you covered with their Curbside Pickup service. Our top recommendation for the best all-around smartwatch and fitness tracker for Android users is the Samsung Galaxy Active 2. It has a gorgeous design, decent battery life, and great fitness features.

If a more traditional smartwatch isn’t your thing and you’re looking for something a little more adventurous, try the Garmin Instinct. That outdoor fitness watch will outlast us all with it’s weatherproofing and insane battery life. Alternatively, if you just want something small, simple, and comfortable that covers all the basics, check out something like the Fitbit Inspire HR. You’ll get sleep and step tracking, notifications, and week-long battery life.

Whichever wearable you decide on, just know that an active lifestyle is essential for self-care, and not only during the COVID-19 scare but for the rest of your life. Take care of yourself!

Coronavirus resources

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.