Best Speakers to Use with your Echo Dot Kids Edition in 2020

Speakers to Use with your Echo Dot Kids Edition

2020

When it comes to finding a great speaker to pair with the Echo Dot Kids Edition, the choices are almost endless. You can go the traditional route by using 3.5mm auxiliary cables, but where’s the fun in that? These Bluetooth speaker options will speak perfectly to your child’s style, and a few of them also speak to a parent’s practicality.

Waterproof: Altec Lansing IMW257 Mini H2O

Squishy Ears: AEO Portable Bunny Bluetooth Speaker

Big Sound: DOSS SoundBox XS Touch

Nightstand buddy: WamGra Night Lights Lamp and Speaker

Nostalgia: iHome Star Wars Death Star Bluetooth Speaker

Baby Shark on repeat: Rittle Whale Shark Bluetooth Speaker



Waterproof :



Altec Lansing IMW257 Mini H2O





Staff pick

The Altec Lansing IMW257 is likely the best option for a Bluetooth speaker to pair with the Echo Dot Kids. No, you might not be taking it to the pool, but it will resist accidental spills and comes in a myriad of colors. $15 at Amazon

$30 at Walmart

Squishy Ears :



AEO Portable Bunny Bluetooth Speaker



The ears are squishy and the little 😄 eyelashes help this cute and compact speaker turn the adorability factor up to 11. The silicone is easy to grip and carry around the room or around the house to keep the place hoppin’! $25 at Amazon

$25 at Newegg

Big Sound :



DOSS SoundBox XS Touch



This impressively-named speaker is touch-sensitive, which can be super-fun for a child, but admittedly less so for parents. Plus, there are two 5-watt drivers to provide big sound in a small package. $33 at Amazon

$26 at Walmart

Nightstand buddy :



WamGra Night Lights Lamp and Speaker



This technicolor Bluetooth speaker doubles as a color-changing, dimmable bedside lamp and an alarm clock. No matter what theme your room or your music, this speaker can match it and light up the pillow fort party. $35 at Amazon

Nostalgia :



iHome Star Wars Death Star Bluetooth Speaker



This franchise is over 40 years old, but it’s going stronger than ever today! Chances are someone in your home is a big fan of Star Wars and this Death Star Bluetooth speaker from iHome would be the perfect addition. $30 at Amazon

$29 at Newegg

Baby Shark on repeat :



Rittle Whale Shark Bluetooth Speaker



If your kids are going to blast Baby Shark on repeat, they might as well doo doo doo do so on a shark speaker! Plus, this one comes with a carrying strap, so they can chase you around the house with it. $25 at Amazon

Kids like to make noise

If you are in the market for a new speaker that sounds better than the Echo Dot Kids, this list is for you. Our favorite is the Altec Lansing IMW257 because it’s compact, portable, durable, and waterproof.

There are many other fun options like the Death Star Speaker, the Rittle Whale Shark Speaker, as well as this all-in-one nightstand solution from WamGra. The possibilities for adding fun Bluetooth speakers to your child’s Echo Dot Kids Edition are virtually endless!

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.