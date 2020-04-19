Best Tempered Glass Screen Protectors for Google Pixel 2 XL in 2020

Best
Glass Screen Protectors for Google Pixel 2 XL
The Google Pixel 2 XL is a big, awesome phone with a huge 6-inch screen. That screen is great for watching movies, playing games, and browsing the web, but it won’t do you any good if it’s completely shattered. To make sure that doesn’t happen, pick up one of these tempered glass screen protectors to keep it safe for years to come.
- Best there is: Whitestone Dome Glass
- A reliable choice: amFilm Screen Protector
- Great value: GLASS-M Tempered Glass Screen Protector
- Solid all around: Supershieldz Tempered Glass
- Three for the price of one: GVIEWIN Tempered Glass
- Edge2Edge: AMZER Edge2Edge Tempered Glass
- Case friendly: Zagg Glass Curve
- Edge-to-edge: Moshi IonGlass
- Extra insurance: Gadget Guard Black Ice+ Cornice Edition
Best there is:
Whitestone Dome Glass
Staff pick
Without a doubt, Whitestone’s Dome Glass is the very best Pixel 2 XL screen protector you can buy. The installation process is a lot more involved than anything else on this list, but the quality of the protector is second to none. It costs a lot of money, but the Dome Glass will protect your Pixel 2 XL unlike anything else.
- $65 at Amazon
- $55 at Whitestone Dome
A reliable choice:
amFilm Screen Protector
amFilm was one of the first brands to release a tempered glass screen protector for the Pixel 2 XL and it’s continued to improve the adhesiveness and effectiveness of their product. The protector is guaranteed to be free of unsightly bubbles, is ultra-thin at just 0.3mm, and is extremely resistant against all kinds of scratches.
- $12 at Amazon
- $12 at Walmart
Great value:
GLASS-M Tempered Glass Screen Protector
This screen protector from GLASS-M costs the same as amFilm’s option but includes a black border around the top and bottom of your device. GLASS-M designed the protector to be slightly smaller than the Pixel 2 XL’s full display to ensure compatibility with other accessories/cases and it’s still super thin at just 0.33m.
$13 at Amazon
Solid all around:
Supershieldz Tempered Glass
Our next pick comes from Supershieldz. This protector is super durable and 99% transparent so it’ll look like nothing’s there once properly installed. It sports rounded edges so you can comfortably use your Pixel 2 XL without worrying about sharp edges on your screen.
- $11 at Amazon
- $12 at Walmart
Three for the price of one:
GVIEWIN Tempered Glass
GVIEWIN offers great value by giving you a pack of three screen protectors. Each screen protector features oleophobic and hydrophobic coatings to prevent unsightly fingerprints and grime from building up on your phone. Add that together with solid coverage against scratches of all kinds and you’re all set with backups if needed.
$15 at Amazon
Edge2Edge:
AMZER Edge2Edge Tempered Glass
AMZER’s Edge2Edge Screen Protector will protect every inch of the screen it can, while still leaving openings for your camera, speaker, and earpiece. Plus, it’s designed to prevent fingerprints, smudges, and even those annoying key scratches.
- $13 at Newegg
- $13 at Amzer
Case friendly:
Zagg Glass Curve
In addition to offering a “custom curved fit” the Zagg Glass Curve is also smudge resistant and offers improved scratch protection. Zagg provides a limited lifetime warranty for as long as you own your Pixel 2 XL so you’ll get a new screen protector if yours gets scratched or cracked.
- $32 at Amazon
- $50 at Zagg
Edge-to-edge:
Moshi IonGlass
Moshi’s IonGlass screen protector offers edge-to-edge protection while being up to 40% thinner than other glass protectors. There’s an oleophobic coating on top to prevent against fingerprints, and the protector is molded to fit the curves of your Pixel 2 XL.
$35 at Moshi
Extra insurance:
Gadget Guard Black Ice+ Cornice Edition
If you happen to end up breaking the screen of your 2XL with the Black Ice+ Cornice Edition, Gadget Guard offers up to $150 towards the screen repair. This is in addition to providing protection from direct impact, along with being compatible with many of your favorite cases.
- $19 at Walmart
- $55 at GadgetGuard
Tempered glass is the way to go for screen protection
A tempered glass screen protector is a great way to extend the life of your phone. Even if you’re phone’s already picked up some scratches, you can think of tempered glass as a fresh start that’ll give you a fresh display for your fingertips
Our top recommendation is the Whitestone Dome Glass. I know, I know — it’s a lot more expensive than any of the other items listed here, but trust me when I say it’s absolutely worth every single penny. No other protector comes close to what Whitestone’s achieved here, and if you can afford the price of admission, it’s worth picking up.
For something that’s a bit more friendly for your budget, there’s the amFilm screen protector which features a black border around the edges that can help with installation. But your best value pick is definitely the GVIEWIN Tempered Glass because you get three screen protectors for the price of one and you just can’t beat that value!
