Best Ultraviolet (UV) Phone Cleaner in 2020

Best

Ultraviolet (UV) Phone Cleaner

Android Central

2020

Our phones pick up a whole heap of bacteria, germs, and other nastiness when we set them down throughout our days. Your phone may or may not be dirtier than a toilet seat right now, but luckily you can fix that with an ultraviolet (UV) phone sanitizer. They’re nifty little devices, and while they can cost a pretty penny, they’re 110% worth the investment if they can keep you from getting sick, now more than ever.

Safe for you and your phone: HoMedics UV-Clean Phone Sanitizer

Great if you can wait: PhoneSoap 3

Wireless changing: Totallee UV Phone Sanitizer

No ozone smell: Lecone UV Cell Phone Sanitizer

Bigger and more adaptable: HoMedics UV-Clean Portable Sanitizer Bag

Value pick: MIKOSI Cell Phone Sterilizer



Safe for you and your phone :



HoMedics UV-Clean Phone Sanitizer





Staff pick

This sanitizer keeps a slim, travel-friendly profile by being collapsible, and the lid zips open and closed to help ensure that UV light doesn’t leak out and damage your eyes or your skin. Best of all, this name-brand sanitizer is still readily available. $80 at Amazon

$80 at HoMedics

Great if you can wait :



PhoneSoap 3



PhoneSoap is one of the originals and is still one of the most trusted phone sanitizers around. Reliability and excellent build quality are part of why all of PhoneSoap’s products are already ordered for the next several weeks. You can pre-order now to get one in May or June. From $80 at PhoneSoap

Wireless changing :



Totallee UV Phone Sanitizer



Totallee’s better known for its thin cases, but its new phone sanitizer looks like it’ll be equally high quality. This sanitizer has a Qi pad built into the top so that when you’re not cleaning it, it still has a reason to sit on your nightstand or office desk. $119 at Totallee

No ozone smell :



Lecone UV Cell Phone Sanitizer



At first, I was confused about why you’d want an aromatherapy function on a sanitizer, but I’ll be the first to admit the smell of ozone that emanates from more funky sanitized items can be offputting. If it makes you nauseous, this cleaner can replace the ozone smell with essential oils. $77 at Amazon

Bigger and more adaptable :



HoMedics UV-Clean Portable Sanitizer Bag



The only downfall of HoMedics’s smaller UV-Clean rig is that it only sanitizes one side of your device at a time. This one props up your phone — or face mask or keys — so that it can clean both sides at once. $100 at HoMedics

Value pick :



MIKOSI Cell Phone Sterilizer



Available in three colors, this model might not have wireless charging like the Lecone, but it does have the aromatherapy for sensitive noses and it can help you save a few dollars while still letting you keep your phone clean. $54 at Amazon

What matters in a sanitizer?

There are a wide variety of UV sanitizers out there: tent/box models, tanning salon-like clamshells, and wands. We’re staying away from wands for three reasons: