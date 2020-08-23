Best Ways To Earn Money Online According To The Coronavirus Pandemic Period

If you’re reading this, you’re probably like me. You just lost your job, or maybe the hours at work got significantly reduced. You’re left trying to figure out how you’re going to support yourself, and your family. The Covid-19 pandemic didn’t only rip through our healthcare system, but our economies as well.

In April 2020, the UN Labour Agency predicted a loss of approximately 300 million jobs worldwide due to the pandemic.

Lucky for you, there are numerous ways you can make money online, through creating your own website, without much experience, education, or background.

Many are skeptical of the online space, especially if they don’t come from a technologically forward background.

But in today’s world, creating your own website has never been so easy. With Hostinger.com, not only is the process simple, it’s affordable! Starting your business and new career path can be done in a matter of minutes, with only a few dollars.

Down below you will see the list of making money online through launching your own website:

#1 Drop Shipping

Never heard of drop shipping? It’s an easy way for beginner entrepreneurs to start an online business, selling products to buyers, without actually storing the items themselves. Instead, when you sell an item as a drop shipper, you purchase the item directly from a third party, who then has the item shipped to your customer.

It’s a business model that allows people like you and me, who have little to spend on start up costs. Some start drop shipping by using sites like Amazon or EBay, to sell their products. Although there are pros and cons to this, you can also opt to dropship from your own website.

What’s the benefit of using your own website? You’re in control!

So how do you get started drop shipping?

You need a website. Designing a website is ridiculously easy. It can be as simple as picking a store design from hundreds of options on the platform, putting up your items for sale, setting up a payment method, and you’re all set! In most cases, you can be up and running in less than a day.

#2 Freelancing

If you have basic writing skills, you can be a freelancer. Pretty much all of the content you read online, was written by someone else who was hired to write that content.

The best part is, you don’t need to be an expert by any means.

Any interests or hobbies you have, can become your writing topic, and people will pay big bucks for that input.

Many people sign up for websites like Upwork or Fiverr, where work is posted for the taking. But, you can also sell your own content on your own website, where you’ll make a lot more money, since you’re not sharing your money with anyone else. You get to control your own environment, and market yourself in a big way.

#3 Sell Homemade Goods

During the pandemic, people are more willing to spend money on local business, instead of supporting big box stores.

Selling protective equipment such as handmade masks has been all the range during the pandemic. If you’re someone who’s relatively artistic, you can make and sell anything from hand painted, signs, candles, art work, home decor, and much more.

All of these items can be posted easily to your website, and you can bring in the money asap.

#4 Blogging

Blogging has come a long way since its inception. Aside from marketing yourself, and just being a fun way to get your thoughts and feelings into the world, you can also make money by web hosting third party ads, publishing sponsored posts, or selling products.

Although starting a blog may not be the quickest way to make money, there’s definite long term payoffs.

Once you build your own signature brand, your blog can turn into multiple other business ventures like affiliate marketing, or teaching online courses (which will be explained further down).

#5 Podcasting

Maybe someone has told you that you have a nice voice? If so, you might be the perfect podcaster!

Similar to starting a blog, there’s multiple ways to monetize a podcast. The best thing about a podcast is that you can discuss pretty much anything your heart desires as long as it’s engaging. With a little support from your family and friends, you’d be surprised how quickly you can grow your fan base.

While your podcast may be uploaded to a space like YouTube, you can use your own personal website to help spread the word, and add additional context about yourself.

#6 Teach an Online Course

Are there any hobbies or interests that you’re passionate about? Or perhaps anything that you’re educated in?

Whatever it may be, if you have enough knowledge to teach someone how to do something start to finish, you can get paid for teaching online classes.

Any videos you make can be posted up on your website, with optional courses and classes for a fee. You can use your website space to expand on your qualifications, and can bring in a bit of extra cash by web hosting third party ads.

#7 Online Consulting

Online Consulting is a broad term. Similar to teaching an online course, online consulting can be an extremely easy way to make money, if you have a large knowledge base about a specific topic.

Seriously, you can be a consultant on any topic.

Maybe you just lost your job in marketing after 15 years in the business. With all of that experience and knowledge, why not monetize yourself through your own website?

Once you have an online presence, and a website for people to access you, you’re all set!