Best Wireless Mice for Chromebooks in 2020

Best
Wireless Mice for Chromebooks
2020
Like other laptops, the trackpad on a Chromebook works well enough for most situations. But you might find yourself in a situation where you could make use of a separate mouse, especially if you’re now working from home. It might be while using a larger display to multitask, when you need to scroll through various documents, files, or columns on a spreadsheet, or during video gaming time. Most wireless mice will work with Chromebooks but here are some great options if you’re looking to find the perfect one to meet your unique needs.
- No risk, easy set-up: Seenda Wireless Mouse
- Super quiet operation: ShhhMouse Wireless Ergonomic Mouse
- Slim and ambidextrous: Logitech Pebble M350 Bluetooth Mouse
- Long life, low price: Logitech Wireless Mouse M510
- Keep Rollin’ Rollin’ Rollin’: Logitech M570 Wireless Trackball Mouse
- A Basic Mouse: AmazonBasics Wireless Mouse
- Swiss-Army Mouse: Logitech M720 Triathlon
- King of the Hill: Logitech MX Master 3
- Handshake design: Anker 2.4G Wireless Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
- Work or play comfortably: VicTsing Pioneer Wireless Mouse
- Just the necessities: Jelly Comb Slim Wireless Mouse
- For the gamers: TENMOS M2 Wireless Gaming Mouse
No risk, easy set-up:
Seenda Wireless Mouse
Staff pick
Available in tons of cool colors including this pastel-like mint green, this versatile mouse is compact enough to throw into your bag and easy to set up via the USB dongle and instant connection via a 2.4GHz network without the need to install drivers. Plus, it comes with a lifetime warranty that promises a free replacement if it’s defective.
- $13 at Amazon
- From $15 at Walmart
Super quiet operation:
ShhhMouse Wireless Ergonomic Mouse
With a reported 90% noise reduction compared to other standard mice, this is the perfect option if you work in cubicles or close to others and don’t want to disturb them with your constant clicking. It also conserves battery through automatic sleep mode after eight minutes of activity. It’s powered by a pair of AAA batteries, which come included.
- $16 at Amazon
- $22 at eBay
Slim and ambidextrous:
Logitech Pebble M350 Bluetooth Mouse
Looking for an ultra-portable and lightweight mouse that both lefties and righties can use? The Logitech Pebble M350 solves those problems with its slim design while featuring ultra-quiet scrolling, and up to 18 months of battery with a single AA battery.
- $30 at Amazon
- $30 at Best Buy
Long life, low price:
Logitech Wireless Mouse M510
If you want a wireless mouse that is comfortable to hold, comes in different colors, and has a long battery life — users report about one year on average — then check the Logitech M510. Your wallet will be as happy as you are!
- $22 at Amazon
- $30 at Best Buy
Keep Rollin’ Rollin’ Rollin’:
Logitech M570 Wireless Trackball Mouse
A trackball offers precision that you’ll never get through hand and wrist movement but can also be something you don’t want to use all of the time. The answer is this combo mouse and trackball from Logitech that gives the best of both worlds along with super-long battery life.
- $30 at Amazon
- $40 at Best Buy
A Basic Mouse:
AmazonBasics Wireless Mouse
Sometimes all you want or need are the basics. This three-button mouse uses a 2.4GHz USB receiver, a one-year warranty, and does exactly what it’s supposed to do, which is great for such a low price.
$13 at Amazon
Swiss-Army Mouse:
Logitech M720 Triathlon
Start with a precision laser for accurate tracking, toss in a newly sculpted body, big free-spinning wheel, and redesigned thumb button, and you have this Logitech option. Keep the Bluetooth or USB receiver options and multi-device pairing from the original and see why we love the M720 Triathlon.
- $38 at Amazon
- $50 at Best Buy
King of the Hill:
Logitech MX Master 3
Some love it because of the shape, while others like it because of its ability to track anywhere (even frosted glass) or because it’s rechargeable. But almost everyone (sorry lefties) agrees it’s one of the best wireless mice you can buy for any computer including your Chromebook. If you have multiple computers or supported tablets, you can switch between them easier than ever.
- $100 at Amazon
- $100 at Best Buy
Handshake design:
Anker 2.4G Wireless Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
The “handshake” position when using a mouse for long periods of time means less strain on your wrist and forearm and it’s well worth giving a vertical mouse a try. Anker makes that easy with its offering; you get premium product and a cheap price tag along with a wrist that isn’t sore at the end of the day.
- $23 at Amazon
- $23 at Walmart
Work or play comfortably:
VicTsing Pioneer Wireless Mouse
Nobody likes being in the middle of a big project and then have their hands start to cramp or get sweaty. VicTsing helps to combat this with its ergonomic design, aiming to help fit the contours of your hands while providing a better grip on the sides. There’s no USB-C, but VicTsing states the Pioneer’s battery will last for up to a year before needing to recharge it.
$33 at Amazon
Just the necessities:
Jelly Comb Slim Wireless Mouse
If you’re looking for a basic, no-nonsense mouse that has a slew of different colors to choose from, then the Jelly Comb Slim Wireless Mouse is perfect. There are more than 20 different colors to choose from, and when you’re not using it, you can store the USB receiver in the mouse itself. There are no extra gimmicks, just a couple of buttons, the scroll wheel, and great battery life.
- $14 at Amazon
- From $11 at Walmart
For the gamers:
TENMOS M2 Wireless Gaming Mouse
The ergonomic shape, lag-free 2.4GHz wireless connectivity, and soft color-changing LED lights (that can be turned off if desired) make this mouse ideal for gamers. The funky-designed computer rodent companion runs on a built-in rechargeable lithium battery and comes with a charging cable. Silent clicks mean you can game away without distracting others.
- $16 at Amazon
- $52 at Newegg
Keep a mouse nearby
Chromebooks come with trackpads that are ideal for navigating the screen and various applications. But sometimes you really can benefit from using a mouse. Editing pictures or playing games immediately come to mind as reasons why, along with when you might be going through tons of spreadsheets or going back and forth through many documents making intricate edits. Sometimes, a mouse just offers the precision you simply can’t get from a trackpad.
When it comes to mice, you want something affordable, versatile, and easy to use and set up, and the Seenda Wireless Mouse fits the bill. The company promises to send a free replacement if it’s defective, and the mouse works easily via plug and play without the need to install drivers so you’ll be up and running in no time.
It’s no surprise that there are so many Logitech products on the list since the company is a leader in computer peripherals and is a favorite for its mice. The Logitech Pebble M350 Bluetooth Mouse is compact and lightweight, making it an ideal one to bring with you back and forth from the office or while traveling. Plus it’s designed to work equally well with lefties (like me!) and right-handed folks. And the Logitech MX Master 3 is a favorite among Chromebook users, especially thanks to its ability to track on virtually any surface so you can use it just about anywhere you might need to get some work done.
Ergonomic mice are a big hit, too, and once you get used to the design you’ll find that your wrist and forearm feel better after a long day. It’s great seeing products that won’t break the bank like Anker’s Vertical Mouse. When it comes to gaming, you can’t get any funkier in design than the TENMOS M2 Wireless Gaming Mouse that has seven cool LED light colors and offers lag-free connectivity so you can keep up with the competition.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
