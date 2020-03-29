Best Xbox One S And Xbox One X Deals (March 2020): Consoles, Games, And More

With Microsoft set to launch the Xbox Series X later this year, 2020 should be an interesting year for the company. When it releases (we don’t know the exact date yet), the new console will be the company’s flagship gaming device, but Microsoft isn’t leaving the Xbox One behind. The Series X won’t launch with exclusive games, which means your Xbox One X or S is good for at least a year, since it’ll play the latest first-party Xbox games. That makes some of the deals going around in March 2020 that much more enticing.

With the Series X months away, Xbox One consoles are discounted more than ever right now. Xbox One S bundles are dropping as low as $200, and the All-Digital Edition–which launched at $250, a price many felt was too high–is going for $160. Meanwhile, you can still snag several Xbox One X bundles at their Black Friday price.

Many of last year’s best Xbox One games are seeing some cool discounts right now, including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Control. You can also snag pre-orders for some of the most anticipated games of this year, like Cyberpunk 2077, for $50–$10 off.

We’ll update this article with any other notable Xbox One deals that pop up throughout the month, but in the meantime, read on for the best Xbox discounts available now.

Amazon is offering a fantastic deal on the Xbox One X right now. For $300, you’ll get the powerful Xbox One X and the Digital Deluxe Edition of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

The brand-new Xbox One Elite Series 2 wireless controller features adjustable analog-stick tension, an extra trigger-lock position, and more configuration loadouts. You’ll be hard-pressed to find it on sale right now, but even at its standard price, the Elite Series 2 is hard to pass up.

A Plague Tale: Innocence, one of the best games of 2019, is currently on sale for just $20 (normally $50). It’s also available on Game Pass, but if you’re not subscribed to Microsoft’s service, this is the best deal on the game you’re likely to find right now.

If you’re looking for some digital deals, check out some of the sales going on over at the official Xbox One official store this week. Target is also having a nice buy two, get one free sale, so make sure to take advantage of that if you’re shopping around.

Cyberpunk 2077 is only $50 to pre-order at Amazon right now. If you wanted to grab CD Projekt Red’s Witcher follow-up for a little cheaper than normal, then now might be a good chance to do so. With Amazon’s pre-order price guarantee, you’ll be charged the lowest price even if it drops again between now and release day. You aren’t charged until the item actually ships.

For more savings, be sure to check out our roundups of the best PS4 deals and best Nintendo Switch deals available this month.