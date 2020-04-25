Best Xbox One X And Xbox One S Deals (April 2020): Sales On Consoles, Games, And More

26 SHARES Share Tweet

With Microsoft set to launch the Xbox Series X later this year, 2020 will be an interesting year for the company. When it releases (we don’t know the exact date yet), the new console will be the company’s flagship gaming device, but Microsoft isn’t leaving the Xbox One behind. The Series X won’t launch with exclusive games, which means your Xbox One X or S is good for at least a year, since it’ll play the latest first-party Xbox games. That makes some of the deals going around right now that much more enticing.

With the Series X a little ways, Xbox One consoles are discounted more than ever right now. Xbox One S bundles are dropping as low as $200, and the All-Digital Edition–which launched at $250, a price many felt was too high– is going for especially cheap. Meanwhile, you can still snag several Xbox One X bundles at their Black Friday price.

Many of last year’s best Xbox One games are seeing some cool discounts right now, including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Control. You can also snag pre-orders for some of the most anticipated games of this year, like Cyberpunk 2077, for $50–$10 off.

We’ll update this article with any other notable Xbox One deals that pop up throughout the month, but in the meantime, read on for the best Xbox discounts available now.

Amazon has a decent deal on the Xbox One X right now. For $379, you’ll get the powerful Xbox One X and the Digital Deluxe Edition of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. We should point out fairly common to find an Xbox One X for $300, in fact, as you can get it with several other games, including the entire Gears of War franchise. If, however, you need to get one right now for all your stay-at-home needs, this is the deal to get.

The brand-new Xbox One Elite Series 2 wireless controller features adjustable analog-stick tension, an extra trigger-lock position, and more configuration loadouts. It’s currently hard to find (let alone for below MSRP), but Amazon has some stock that ships within a few days.

The latest game featuring the most world’s most popular sport is now only $20–the lowest price we’ve seen for it since Black Friday.

If you’re looking for some digital deals, check out some of the digital Xbox One sales going on right now.

Cyberpunk 2077 is only $50 to pre-order at Amazon right now. If you wanted to grab CD Projekt Red’s Witcher follow-up for a little cheaper than normal, then now might be a good chance to do so. With Amazon’s pre-order price guarantee, you’ll be charged the lowest price even if it drops again between now and release day. You aren’t charged until the item actually ships.

For more savings, be sure to check out our roundups of the best PS4 deals and best Nintendo Switch deals available this month.