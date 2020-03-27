Bet on comfort for the C-Series special edition of the C4 Cactus

Citroën proposes in 2020 a special transversal series, called C-Series, in reference to the initial C of the brand, in addition to the Comfort and Character of the design of its models. Launched in early 2018 and completely reinterpreted in relation to the first generation, this new generation of the C4 Cactus has managed to distinguish itself in the highly competitive compact saloon segment with more than 160,000 customers.

The special C-Series is available for the C4 Cactus. Highlighting the character and comfort of the Citroën models, this special series bets on colors and materials and on equipment that creates sensations on board.

Outside, the C4 Cactus C-Series retains the C4 Cactus saloon design, and features the Color Pack Anodised Deep Red made up of decorative elements on the Airbumps and colored fog lamp frames. The specific C-Series logo in relief adorns the front doors under the mirrors.

The available exterior colors are sober and elegant, ranging from white (Banquise White) to black (Obsidien Black) through gray (Steel Gray or Platinium Gray), to create 4 combinations.

Inside, a specific setting has been developed. The TEP Gray fabric-trimmed dash, with buckles and pulls in front of the passenger, is paired with Advanced Comfort seats, finished with white stitching and a contrasting red horizontal line across the upper part of the backrests, in combination with the color details on the bodywork. It also has specific front and rear black mats with red stitching complete the set.

Based on the Feel version, elegant and comfortable, the special C-Series series also adds a series of equipment that enhances on-board comfort, makes day-to-day life easier and allows you to move in complete serenity, such as electrically folding exterior mirrors, the height adjustment of the passenger seat and connectivity technologies Citroën Connect Nav and Citroën Connect Box with SOS Pack and assistance included (available as an option). Equipment gift Citroën Connect Nav. To all this we must add the rear side windows and the rear window.

The C4 Cactus C-Series uses efficient, high-performance PureTech BlueHDi gasoline and diesel engines: PureTech 110 S&S 6v and BlueHDi 100 S&S 6v.

The C4 Cactus C-Series with Citroën Connect Nav equipment gift is for sale for:

C4 Cactus PureTech 110 S&S 6v C-Series – € 15,550

C4 Cactus BlueHDi 100 S&S 6v C-Series – € 16,400.