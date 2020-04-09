Bethesda’s Pete Hines on PlayStation 5 gamepad – Gambling

Vice President, Marketing Bethesda Pete Hines said that he managed to personally try Dualense – The PlayStation 5 gamepad, which was recently announced by Sony.

is he stayed deeply impressed by the two main features of the new product – point vibration and adaptive triggers, which, according to him, with proper implementation will be able to create very unusual gameplay moments.

When readers asked Hines about the difference with DualShock 4, he said that he simply did not want to return to the current gamepad.

You somehow instantly forget about the PlayStation 4. gamepad. Comparing them “on the forehead”, you want to use only DualSense, the PlayStation 5 gamepad. Pete hines

We learned about the new type of vibration (“tactile feedback”) and adaptive triggers back in October, when WIRED published another exclusive article on the PlayStation 5.

According to reporters, thanks to the innovative vibration, it will be possible to easily understand the difference between different surfaces in Gran Turismo Sport, and the new type of triggers allows you to adjust the degree of pressing the button in different game situations – for example, it will be much harder for a finger to pull a bowstring than just shoot a gun .

Among other features of DualSense:

new design and form factor

increased severity

increased work from the internal battery

the lightbar is now on the sides of the touchpad

headphone jack in place

built-in microphone

USB Type-C connection.

PlayStation 5, recall, is released at the end of the year.