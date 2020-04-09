Bethesda’s Pete Hines on PlayStation 5 gamepad – Gambling

When readers asked Hines about the difference with DualShock 4, he said that he simply did not want to return to the current gamepad.
You somehow instantly forget about the PlayStation 4. gamepad. Comparing them “on the forehead”, you want to use only DualSense, the PlayStation 5 gamepad.
Pete hines
According to reporters, thanks to the innovative vibration, it will be possible to easily understand the difference between different surfaces in Gran Turismo Sport, and the new type of triggers allows you to adjust the degree of pressing the button in different game situations – for example, it will be much harder for a finger to pull a bowstring than just shoot a gun .
Among other features of DualSense:
- new design and form factor
- increased severity
- increased work from the internal battery
- the lightbar is now on the sides of the touchpad
- headphone jack in place
- built-in microphone
- USB Type-C connection.
PlayStation 5, recall, is released at the end of the year.
