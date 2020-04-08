Bethesda’s Pete Hines ‘Very Impressed’ After DualSense Hands On

“Games are going to do really cool things”

Sony’s shipping the final version of the DualSense controller to PlayStation 5 developers, and now it’s been announced some hands-on impressions are beginning to emerge online. Bethesda’s Pete Hines is one such person to go on record, stating that he’s been “very impressed” with the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

He continued: “I think games are going to do some really cool things with them.” Imagine lockpicking in a PS5 version of Fallout, where the triggers tighten and the controller pulsates as you find the sweet spot. Or how about drawing an arrow in The Elder Scrolls VI, where the R2 button fights back as the string gets taut. Immersive stuff!