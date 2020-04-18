Better Call Saul live stream: How to watch the Season 5 finale online from anywhere

When AMC’s Breaking Bad ended back in 2013, fans were upset by the idea that they would never see Walter White, Jesse Pinkman and Saul Goodman again. Thankfully though, just two years later the network debuted a new show called Better Call Saul which follows Saul Goodman in the years leading up to when he first met Walter White. The show’s season 5 finale is set to premiere on Monday, April 20 and we have all the details on how you can watch Better Call Saul on TV or online from anywhere in the world. For those unaware, Better Call Saul is a prequel TV series to Breaking Bad also created by Vince Gilligan which stars Bob Odenkirk. While Breaking Bad gives us a glimpse into the third act of Saul Goodman’s life, Better Call Saul covers the first two acts back when Saul was known as Jimmy McGill. The first four seasons of the series show how Jimmy McGill rose from being a public defender to working in a high end law firm. In season 5 though, he has set out on his own and assumed the role of Saul Goodman.

Source: AMC

Better Call Saul has been renewed for a sixth season which began filming in February of this year though production has come to a halt due to the global pandemic which means that if you haven’t watched the show yet, you’ll have plenty of time to catch up before the next season airs. Whether you’re a Breaking Bad fan that wants to see what all the fuss is about or you’ve been following Jimmy McGill’s transition into Saul Goodman for some time now, we’ll show you how to watch AMC’s latest hit series from wherever you are in the world. Better Call Saul season 5 finale – Where and when? The Better Call Saul season 5 finale will air on Monday, April 20 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT on AMC. The finale will likely run for one hour just like other episodes in the series. Watch Better Call Saul from outside your country We have all the details on how to watch Better Call Saul in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch the season 5 finale when you’re away from home, then you’ll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked. That’s where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there. VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service’s 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options? Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.

How to watch Better Call Saul in the U.S. If you live in the US and have a cable subscription, you’ll be able to watch the season 5 finale of Better Call Saul on AMC on Monday, April 20 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT. If you’d rather stream this episode online, you can do so on AMC’s website but you will need to sign in using the credentials from your cable provider and won’t be able to watch the finale until after it has aired on television. Want to watch Better Call Saul but don’t want to pay for a premium cable TV subscription. Don’t worry as there are a number of streaming services, all at different price points, that will give you access to AMC so you can watch the finale online. We’ve listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you. Sling TV

AT&T TV Now

YouTube TV Sling TV is your best bet A new Sling TV promo allows you to stream its 50+ channels for free each night from 5 p.m. until midnight ET. This means you can tune in and watch the season finale without spending a dime, so be sure to get started with that now! Once you sign up, you have access every night until the promotion ends, so be sure to tune back in after to catch more great free TV. The package includes 50+ channels, a free DVR, on-demand programming, and much more.

