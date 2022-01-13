Bigfin squid discovered 20,000 feet below the surface – the deepest ever discovered by scientists.

Bigfin squid discovered 20,000 feet beneath the surface – the deepest ever discovered

EXPLORERS looking for the world’s deepest shipwreck instead discovered the world’s deepest recorded squid.

The bigfin squid was discovered in the Philippine Sea by a team of researchers from the USS Johnston ship.

Deep within the Philippine Trench, the squid was discovered.

It was located at a depth of 20,341 feet below the surface.

The sighting of a bigfin squid is extremely rare.

Their long tentacles, which can reach 26 feet in length, are well-known.

There have only been a few confirmed sightings of them around the world, and this was the deepest one ever recorded.

“It was exciting for me,” Zoologist Mike Vecchione told Carol Off on As It Happens, according to CBC.

“I’ve been searching for cephalopods from these extremely deep environments for a long time.”

For the explorers, Vecchione reviewed the squid’s video and still images.

Last month, the researchers published evidence of their large squid discovery in the journal Marine Biology.

It also includes a shadowy image of a deep-sea squid.

Vecchione said he knew it was bigfin squid as soon as he saw the image.

“It has a very large fin compared to the size of its body,” he said.

“But the most amazing thing about squids is that they have eight arms plus two tentacles, which are modified arms.”

“However, the tentacles of bigfin squids resemble the other arms, and all ten of these appendages have long, spaghetti-like extensions at the tips.”

Because the squid the researchers saw lacked the long extensions that adult bigfins have, it was determined to be a young squid.

Previously, the deepest bigfin squid sighting was found at a depth of 15,400 feet.

This happened in the Pacific Ocean’s Kermadec Trench.

When scientists discover a squid in deep and largely unexplored parts of the ocean, they are ecstatic because it means there is likely more life down there.

Squids are large predators who are always on the lookout for food, so the young bigfin’s next meal was most likely 20,341 feet beneath the surface.

