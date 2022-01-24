BILLIONS of users have been warned by Microsoft to be wary of ‘online scams and attacks.’

With the rise of cybercrime, you may feel as if you’re being attacked from all sides.

Microsoft has a blog post dedicated to protecting its users “from online scams and attacks,” which is a good thing.

Phishing, tech support scams, and malware are the main areas of concern, according to the blogpost.

Microsoft has compiled a list of helpful hints that can help you stay safe in each of these scenarios.

“What we call phishing” attacks (pronounced like fishing) are one of the most common attacks we see,” Microsoft explains.

“This is when an attacker contacts you posing as someone you know or a trusted organization and tries to persuade you to give them personal information or open a malicious website or file.”

According to the tech giant, you should read all messages carefully and keep an eye out for those that urge you to take “immediate action.”

Scammers frequently try to scare you into acting quickly, so you hand over your money and personal information before you have a chance to think.

It also warns against clicking on suspicious links or opening attachments you aren’t familiar with.

SmartScreen for Microsoft Edge can assist you in blocking well-known phishing sites.

Staying alert to phishing scams can also help you avoid Malware, as phishing emails frequently contain fake attachments that can infect your computer.

“Malware” is malicious software that is sometimes referred to as a “virus,” according to Microsoft.

It can be programmed to steal your personal information, steal your identity, use your device to silently attack other machines, mine cryptocurrency with your computer’s resources, and a variety of other malicious tasks.

“There are a few ways for your computer to become infected with malware, but the most common methods are opening a malicious file attachment or downloading and opening a file from a dangerous website.”

To avoid malware, be wary of email attachments and ensure that Windows is up to date whenever new software is released.

Scams that claim to offer IT help are the last thing Microsoft warns about.

“Another common attack is the technical support scam,” it said.

In this attack, the scammer contacts you and attempts to persuade you that your computer is broken and that you should let them “fix” it for you.

“They usually contact you by sending you fake error messages on your computer or calling you on the phone.”

These phony error messages can be found on malicious or compromised websites.

Try to stay away from any error pop-up messages that aren’t from your Windows PC.

“Remember that genuine Microsoft error messages, or…,” says Microsoft.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.