Biostar introduced the LGA 1155 motherboard

Biostar unexpectedly decided that its current assortment lacked a fresh motherboard based on 2011 system logic. Therefore, the Taiwanese manufacturer suddenly introduced the Biostar H61MHV2 motherboard, built on the rather “ancient” Intel H61 chipset.

The Biostar H61MHV2 motherboard is made in the Micro-ATX form factor, according to the manufacturer, although in reality it is rather a slightly enlarged Mini-ITX with one additional expansion slot. It is very likely that this board will fit in Mini-ITX-housing, with two or three slots for expansion cards.

The new Biostar is equipped with a processor socket LGA 1155, which is rotated 90 degrees. Supports Intel Core processors of the Sandy Bridge and Ivy Bridge generations up to the Core i7-3770K. Biostar H61MHV2 also has a couple of slots for DDR3 memory modules with a frequency of up to 1600 MHz, which are located above the processor socket, and not traditionally to the right of it. Note the unusual placement of the Intel H61 chipset, which is deployed at 45 degrees.

The set of expansion slots includes one PCIe x1 and PCIe x16. With Sandy Bridge processors, these will be PCIe 2.0 slots, and with Ivy Bridge PCIe 3.0 slots. Since the Biostar H61MHV2 is built on a rather old chipset, there are no modern interfaces like USB 3.0 and especially USB Type-C, as well as M.2 slots. Even the existing four SATA ports are SATA II with a bandwidth of 3 Gb / s.

Although you can’t say at first glance, in fact, Biostar’s decision to release a motherboard based on a nine-year-old chipset looks quite justified. Despite the rather large age of this platform, there are still many people who use systems on second and third generation Core processors. Often, in such old systems, it is motherboards that fail, while the remaining components remain operational. And in the secondary market, finding an inexpensive motherboard with an LGA 1155 connector can be quite difficult.