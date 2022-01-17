Bitcoin billionaires just spent (dollar)3 million ‘to own Dune,’ but they made a HUGE mistake.

A GROUP OF CRYPTOCURRENCY TYCOONS has been left disappointed after spending (dollar)3 million on a copy of a book about an attempt to adapt the Dune novel into a film.

Spice DAO, a crypto group, thought the large purchase would allow them to make the notebook public, but social media users quickly exposed their costly error.

In the 1970s, Chilean filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowsky attempted to adapt Frank Herbert’s Dune novel into a film.

He eventually failed, and his notebook, which contained ideas and sketches for how the book could be adapted, was auctioned last year.

A 2013 documentary about the struggle to adapt the 1965 science fiction novel by American author Frank Herbert into a film made the notebook famous.

Only about ten copies of the notebook are believed to exist in the world.

Copies of the notebook have previously sold for around (dollar)30,000, but the Spice DAO group paid (dollar)3 million for the copy auctioned last year.

On January 15, the group tweeted, “We won the auction for €2.66M Now our mission is to: 1.

Make the book available to the public (to the extent allowed by law).

“2”

Produce and sell to a streaming service an original animated limited series based on the book.

“three”

“Support community-based projects.”

They also revealed that they intend to sell non-fiction copies of the book before burning it.

Other Twitter users, on the other hand, were quick to point out the flaws in these plans.

It turns out that the notebook has been available for free online for several years.

“If anyone is curious, the Jodorowsky Dune pitch book has been available for free online for years,” one user tweeted.

“It is lovely.”

“For years, this book has been available online in its entirety for free,” another added.

Dune fans also pointed out that just because they own the notebook doesn’t mean they have the copyright to create content based on it.

“You paid 100X the estimated value for a collectible,” one person said.

“Do you think you could start making Spider-Man movies as well if you bought a Spider-Man comic?”

The costly blunder has spawned a slew of online memes.

Simply click this Google Photos link to see the notebook for yourself.

China has built an “artificial moon” to train astronauts for future missions.

A rugby ball-shaped planet outside our Solar System has been discovered, and scientists are calling it deformed.

Furthermore, Nasa believes that space debris will most likely collide with the James Webb Space Telescope.