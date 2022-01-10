Bitcoin crash: Cryptocurrency now has the world’s longest losing streak.

Bitcoin crash: Cryptocurrency now has the longest losing streak in history.

For the seventh day in a row, the value of BITCOIN has fallen.

That means it’s on its longest losing streak since 2018, causing investors to become increasingly concerned.

The well-known cryptocurrency is in the midst of its worst price slump in nearly four years.

The last time it experienced a slump like this was in August of last year.

During the last two months, it has lost nearly 40% of its value.

Back in November, bitcoin was worth around (dollar)69,000 (£51,000).

Bitcoin was trading at around (dollar)50,000 (£34,000) after a December crash.

Its value has dropped even more in the last week, and it is now worth just under (dollar)41,000 (£30,000).

There is concern that the current price drop will put an end to hopes of Bitcoin reaching six figures this year.

Bitcoin has previously experienced price drops following all-time highs, but it has always recovered.

Several factors are thought to be contributing to the current downturn.

The Federal Reserve, for example, released “hawkish” minutes last week.

When central bankers announce monetary policy tightening, they are sometimes referred to as “hawkish.”

According to the minutes, the Fed will reduce its support for the US economy, which is bad news for riskier assets like cryptocurrency.

The crash was also linked to a drop in the US stock market, which was attributed to fears of interest rate hikes.

In addition, due to the current unrest in Kazakhstan, a fifth of the global Bitcoin mining network has been shut down.

Along with the United States, Kazakhstan is one of the world’s biggest Bitcoin mining nations.

Last week, the Central Asian country’s internet access was cut off, resulting in a significant reduction in the number of computers mining Bitcoin.

Internet access has now been restored, according to reports.

According to one financial expert, Bitcoin’s value could plummet to as low as (dollar)10,000 (£7,400) per coin.

According to Carol Alexander, a finance professor at Sussex University, Bitcoin will “probably crash” in 2022.

“If I were an investor right now, I would think about getting out of Bitcoin soon because its price is likely to crash next year,” the professor warned last year.

Bitcoin, she said, is a “toy” rather than an investment.

Goldman Sachs’ experts disagree with her predictions.

Bitcoin could reach a staggering value of (dollar)100,000 (£74,000) this year, according to Goldman Sachs.

In other news, Apple has issued a warning to all iPhone users about a new “ultimate persistence bug” that affects all models and that Apple is unable to fix.

Next month, Donald Trump is expected to release his Truth Social app.

And there’s a viral video…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.