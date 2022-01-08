Experts predict that Bitcoin will ‘crash’ in 2022, advising crypto investors to sell.

Experts predict that Bitcoin will ‘crash’ in 2022, and that crypto investors should sell now.

In 2022, the cryptocurrency BITCOIN is expected to crash, and its value has plummeted today.

According to one financial expert, the value of Bitcoin could fall as low as (dollar)10,000 (£7,400) per coin.

Back in November, Bitcoin was trading for (dollar)69,000 (£51,000), so (dollar)10,000 may seem like a lot.

Following a December crash, Bitcoin was trading at around (dollar)50,000 (£34,000) in December.

Today, it was trading at (dollar)42,579.93 (£31,476.15).

The crypto market was said to be a sea of red this morning, with many well-known coins collapsing.

Bitcoin’s value, according to Carol Alexander, a finance professor at Sussex University, will continue to fall in the near future.

According to CNBC, she previously predicted that Bitcoin would “likely crash” in 2022.

Last year, the professor warned, “If I were an investor right now, I would think about getting out of Bitcoin soon because its price is likely to crash next year.”

Bitcoin, she said, is more of a “toy” than an investment.

Experts at Goldman Sachs disagree with her forecasts.

According to Goldman Sachs, Bitcoin could reach a staggering value of (dollar)100,000 (£74,000) this year.

The stock market dropped today after the Federal Reserve released “hawkish” minutes.

The term “hawkish” is used to describe central bankers who announce monetary policy tightening.

The Fed’s support for the US economy will be reduced, according to the minutes, which is bad news for riskier assets like cryptocurrency.

The crash was also linked to a drop in the stock market in the United States, which was linked to fears of interest rate hikes.

