Bitcoin’s price could soar past (dollar)100,000 in the event of a sudden recovery, according to experts.

After a worrying week of value drops, the Bitcoin price appears to be on the mend.

Despite its recent vulnerability and the current uncertainty, some experts believe the cryptocurrency could reach a target value of (dollar)100,000 (£74,000).

“I still believe that the 100,000 price point is reasonable,” Hong Fang, the CEO of cryptocurrency exchange OKCoin, told CNBC recently.

“Because we are at the mercy of market dynamics, timing can be a bit elusive,” she added.

Fang did not specify a timeframe for when she believes the Bitcoin price will reach the (dollar)100,000 mark.

Goldman Sachs previously predicted that Bitcoin’s value would skyrocket this year.

Bitcoin hit a new low of (dollar)39,771.91 (£29,057.95), according to Coin Metrics, earlier this week, casting doubt on this.

According to reports, the popular cryptocurrency is experiencing its worst price drop in nearly four years.

The last time it experienced a downturn like this was in August of last year.

Over the last two months, it has lost nearly 40% of its value.

In November, Bitcoin was trading at around (dollar)69,000 (£51,000).

Bitcoin was trading at around (dollar)50,000 (£34,000) after a December crash.

The good news for investors is that things appear to be resuming.

It is currently trading at (dollar)43,867.40 (£32,050.18) at the time of writing.

“I still believe getting to 100,000 – or even a higher price – shouldn’t be a problem in the medium to long term,” Fang concluded.

