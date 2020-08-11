BitTorrent Hits 2 Billion Downloads, Celebrates with 30% Discount

BitTorrent Inc, creator of the world’s most popular torrent client, has reached a new milestone, crossing the two billion barrier for installations. The company, acquired by the Tron Foundation two years ago in a deal worth $126 million, has been running its eponymous peer-to-peer file-sharing protocol since 2001.

The two billion figure refers to installations of the popular BitTorrent client software on Windows, Mac and Android. In a press release, the company credited its Classic desktop torrent clients, as well as its new web-based torrent downloader and player built for the streaming age, for the achievement.

“Almost two decades ago the dream of decentralized file transfer was brought into existence by BitTorrent, thus changing the world and positively impacting the lives of people everywhere,” remarked BitTorrent CEO and TRON boss Justin Sun. “Today we celebrate our history and everyone involved in making the BitTorrent protocol and our products a success. We look forward to fulfilling our mission of improving the protocol and introducing new use cases, such as decentralized file storage and live streaming products.”

To commemorate the milestone, BitTorrent is currently offering a 30% discount on all Windows Pro products for a limited time. The top-end product, BitTorrent Web Pro+VPN, currently retails at $48.86 for a year-long subscription.

BitTorrent breaking the two-billion barrier isn’t the only cause for celebration at the company. Sun recently took to Twitter to announce that BitTorrent has sealed a strategic alliance with the JUST Network, a stablecoin system wherein users pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ, a cryptocurrency pegged to the US dollar. According to Sun, BitTorrent’s native token, BTT, will be one of the collateral tokens on JUST and JST yield farming, while BitTorrent will commence building defi projects on Tron.

According to BitTorrent’s latest status report, the eponymous client has weekly average downloads of 1.4m compared to 9.6m for uTorrent. uTorrent Web also commands weekly downloads of 700,000.

One important element of BitTorrent’s evolution is BitTorrent File System (BTFS), a decentralized file storage system built for web3. Years in the making, the next-generation system is considered a pillar of the BitTorrent and TRON ecosystems, with the company having just airdropped mining rewards in the form of BTT to accounts. Windows users wishing to mine BTT with BTFS can download the BTFS bundle with the BitTorrent Client, while Mac and Linux owners are advised to set up their own node.

