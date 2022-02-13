BlackByte ransomware has infected the San Francisco 49ers, encrypting files on corporate systems.

The San Francisco 49ers have been hit by the BlackByte ransomware, which encrypts files on corporate computers.

A BlackByte ransomware attack has reportedly hit the San Francisco 49ers NFL team.

The BlackByte ransomware gang infiltrates their victims’ corporate networks, steals data, and then encrypts all files on the system.

They then demand a ransom in exchange for a decryptor, threatening to release the stolen files if the ransom is not paid.

According to the Record, a team spokesperson confirmed the attack and said an investigation is underway.

“As soon as we learned of the incident, we launched an investigation and took steps to contain the situation,” they said.

“While the investigation is ongoing, we believe the incident is limited to our corporate IT network; to date, we have no indication that this incident involved systems connected to Levi’s Stadium operations or ticket holders.”

The team also stated that it has notified authorities and is currently investigating the attack with the help of third-party cybersecurity firms.

“[W]e are working tirelessly to restore affected systems as quickly and safely as possible,” they said.

The attackers listed the team as one of their victims on a dark web “leak site,” where they typically shame and force victims to pay.

They began leaking files that they claimed had been stolen.

According to Bleeping Computer, the leaked data is a 292MB archive of files from the team’s network that the gang claims are 2020 invoices.

The operation began in July 2021, with a global focus on corporate victims.

They have carried out a number of successful attacks so far.

