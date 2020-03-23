Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition Will Get A Limited Physical Release

The recently announced Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition, which will bring the 1997 PC classic back on Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC, is getting a physical release. Limited Run Games has announced that the Switch and PS4 versions of the game will be able to buy on a cart of disc, so the long-abandoned classic will be available in physical form once again.

This is significant because the game has become such a collector’s item, and now the new release will be, too, thanks to a limited print run.

Blade Runner was recently re-released on GOG, shortly before this remaster was announced. The game has been notoriously hard to get working on modern systems for a long time now, but the GOG version is compatible with modern operating systems.

The new edition of the game is being handled by Nightdive Studios, which is also responsible for many re-releases, including the recent Doom 64.

Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition is due to release in 2020, but an exact release window has not been announced.