Blade Runner remaster coming to PC, Switch, PS4, and Xbox One

Westwood Studios’ 1997 adventure game based on Ridley Scott’s Blade Runner — a side story simply titled Blade Runner — is on its way to modern platforms, thanks to Nightdive Studios. Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition is coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One sometime in 2020.

Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition will feature updated character models and animations, upscaled cutscenes, widescreen resolution support, and keyboard and controller customization, Nightdive said in a news release. The developer did not release screenshots or video to support the announcement.

Westwood’s Blade Runner tells the story of detective Roy McCoy, a hunter of rogue androids. The nonlinear story of the game takes place alongside the 1982 film of the same name, and McCoy interacts with characters and environments seen in the movie. Actors Sean Young, James Hong, Joe Turkel, Brion James, and William Sanderson reprised their screen roles for the game.

The original version of Westwood’s Blade Runner is currently available on GOG for Linux, Mac, and Windows PC. That re-release arrived in December, after an eight-year effort to get Blade Runner running on the ScummVM program.

“Blade Runner is still a jaw-dropping achievement on every level, so while we’re using KEX to upgrade the graphics and respectfully elevate the gaming experience in a way you’ve never seen before, we’re still preserving Westwood’s vision and gameplay in all its glory,” said Nightdive CEO Stephen Kick in a news release. “While you can enjoy the benefits of playing the game on modern hardware, the game should look and feel not as it was, but as glorious as you remember it being.”

It’s a big year for Westwood revivals. The studio’s Command & Conquer series is also getting a modernized re-release with the Command & Conquer Remastered Collection this June.