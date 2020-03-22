Bleach Spin-Off Burn The Witch Expands The Universe

It’s always interesting to see what a creator does next after their hit series ends. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, took the route of publishing a 2018 one-shot, Burn The Witch, and set the new story in an extension of the Bleach universe. Burn The Witch casts two witches, Noel Niihashi and Spangle Ninii, as the protagonists, and they work for the Western Branch of Soul Society in Reverse London.

It was recently announced that Burn The Witch will receive an anime film adaptation this fall, and a new teaser trailer was released on March 20. Studio Colorido will produce the film, and director Tatsuro Kawano will helm it. Burn The Witch will also get a short run in Weekly Shonen Jump at some point during the summer. You can read the Burn The Witch one-shot for free on Viz Media’s website.

Also, if you’ve missed the chatter on Twitter, Bleach’s Thousand-Year Blood War arc is finally getting an anime adaptation. The Thousand-Year Blood War arc features Ichigo and the gang (the entire Soul Society and a few Espadas, actually) facing off against another megalomaniac villain. This time, it’s Yhwach, the founder of the Quincys and son of the Soul King.

The anime ended on the Fullbring arc in 2012, and with the Thousand-Year Blood War finale, Bleach’s anime will come to a completion. The exact air date isn’t confirmed yet, but the arc is expected to arrive in 2021.