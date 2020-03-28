Bleach spinoff Burn the Witch gets an anime movie adaptation and a teaser

Bleach’s new season won’t start until 2021, but before that we’ll still get the chance to head back to the universe. Burn the Witch, the Bleach spinoff manga one-shot, written by original series author Tite Kubo, is getting an anime adaptation that’s set to be released later this year.

In the very short teaser trailer released on Saturday afternoon during the Bleach 20th Anniversary panel, we got our first look at witches, Noel Niihashi and Spangcole Ninny, the story’s main characters. The two work for the Western Branch of the Soul Society in Reverse London. The teaser even gives us a brief glimpse of the dragons that play a key role in the story, but that’s all we get for now.

While Burn the Witch’s story isn’t a direct follow up to Bleach, it’s still set in the same world. And it isn’t the only news that Bleach fans have gotten in the last few days: At the same panel where the Burn the Witch teaser premiered, the return of the Bleach anime was also announced. The series’ final story arc, The Thousand Year Blood War, is finally coming to the anime in 2021.

While there isn’t an official release date for the Burn the Witch film adaptation just yet, it’s scheduled for release sometime in fall later this year. If you want to get a head start, Jump will serialize the manga later this summer, or you can head to the Viz Media website to read the entire one-shot for free right now.