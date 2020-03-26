Bleeding Edge Is Out Now On Xbox Game Pass

Bleeding Edge is now out for PC and Xbox One. The game is being put out by the recently acquired Xbox studio Ninja Theory, so like all of Microsoft’s first-party offerings, it’s available through Xbox Game Pass. If you don’t have Game Pass, the standard version of Bleeding Edge costs $30 USD.

The melee-focused team shooter is inspired by MOBAs, and our own hands-on impressions found it fun but with a steep learning curve. If you’re having trouble, check out the nine essential tips for winning in our Bleeding Edge guide.

Each team is expected to have one damage, one tank, one support, and a fourth player who can change roles according to the team’s need. It also has a unique emphasis on footprints, with each character generating a unique sound. Once you get to know the roster well enough, you’ll be able to tell who’s sneaking up on you without ever seeing them. The game has a ping system too–which features one noteworthy mechanic that similar games should copy.

Bleeding Edge joins other new Game Pass additions for the month of March, which include Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, The Surge 2, and Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, along with fellow Xbox Game Studios game Ori and the Will of the Wisps.

With a cast of colorful and bizarre characters, Bleeding Edge is a far cry from some of Ninja Theory’s other recent work, like the critically acclaimed Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice. Hellblade 2 is currently in development, but Ninja Theory has already announced it has ambitious plans that push some limits on game design, like the experimental horror experience Project: Mara.