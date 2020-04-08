Blink Mini is one of the tiniest security cameras from Amazon

Smart security cameras are incredibly useful devices that provide peace of mind when you’re away, but they often come with a high price tag. The all-new Blink Mini aims to change the paradigm by offering HD resolution, motion detection, and two-way audio for less than $50.

The Blink Mini is an indoor security camera with an easy plug-and-go setup. Just place the camera where you want it and follow the setup steps within the app. From start to finish, the process should only take between five and ten minutes. The Blink Mini streams and records video at 1080p resolution during the day and switches to HD infrared night vision in low-light conditions. Video clips can be stored online using the Blink cloud storage subscription, but Blink has also announced local video storage options via the Blink Sync Module 2 that will be available later this year.

Users can customize the Blink Mini’s motion detection zones. If it happens to face a window, you can choose to exclude the window itself so that motion outside the home doesn’t set off the sensor. The two-way audio allows you to hear what’s happening in your home and respond through the Blink Home Monitor app—perfect for chastising that pet that knows he isn’t supposed to be on the couch.

The Blink Home Monitor app gives users access to real-time video feeds, push notifications, and more. Users can also pair the Blink Mini with compatible Alexa devices like the Echo Show to enable voice control of the system.

The Blink Mini comes with a trial for cloud storage, but after that basic plans start at $3 per month or $30 per year. When the Blink Sync Module 2 releases later this year, you will be able to store video clips on a local system without paying a monthly fee. The Blink Sync Module 2 will retail for $35 later this year. A more firm date has not yet been given.

The Blink Mini is now available for preorder on Amazon and will be available at Best Buy in the weeks ahead. The $35 price point and included features make it worth considering if you want to beef up your home security. While there are other smart security cameras on the market for this price point, few come from a proven brand like Blink and Amazon.