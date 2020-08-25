Blizzard is finally making a World of Warcraft animated series called Afterlives

Blizzard is releasing an original animated series based on World of Warcraft, the developer announced today. Afterlives will premiere this Thursday during Gamescom 2020’s online celebrations.

It’s a move that feels inevitable; Blizzard has long hyped its games, from World of Warcraft to Hearthstone and Overwatch, with beautifully animated shorts. They’re a way to hype characters or stories — promotional material that rarely has a long tail. Afterlives is its first original series that takes the lore of World of Warcraft and turns it into something standalone.

For now, little is known about the series. “Just as our choices determine who we are in life – they pave the paths we take in the afterlife,” the teaser video’s description reads. “Prepare to delve into four realms of the Shadowlands – Bastion, Maldraxxus, Ardenweald, and Revendreth – and discover the journeys souls take once they cross the eternal veil.”