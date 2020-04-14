Blizzard says it’s ‘too early to know’ if BlizzCon 2020 will happen

In a new post on its website, Blizzard revealed the possibility of BlizzCon 2020’s cancellation. While the studio still plans to host its annual November convention, BlizzCon executive producer, Saralyn Smith, candidly spoke to the uncertainty around the event.

Fans have reached out to Blizzard asking about the future of BlizzCon in these uncertain times, according to Smith. Knowing that fans often plan their BlizzCon trips months or even a year in advance, the studio wanted to set expectations. BlizzCon 2020 is still on for now, but Blizzard and Smith are closely monitoring the situation and preparing for possible cancellation.

Smith wrote:

While we’re all hopeful things will look better later in the year, the bottom line is that at this point it’s too early to know whether BlizzCon 2020 will be feasible. The health of our community, employees, and everyone who helps with the show is our top consideration. It might be a few months before we know for certain if or how we’ll proceed, but as soon as we have a meaningful update, we’ll share it.

While it’s possible BlizzCon 2020 may not happen at its usual Anaheim Convention Center venue, that doesn’t mean Blizzard won’t offer anything for its devoted fans. Blizzard usually reveals its upcoming major releases at the start of each BlizzCon. At BlizzCon 2019, the studio unveiled this year’s World of Warcraft expansion, Shadowlands, Overwatch 2, and the long-awaited Diablo 4.

Nobody seems sure how the convention will change if Blizzard has to cancel due to health concerns, but it’s likely the studio will still deliver news to its fans around November. Team members at Blizzard are “considering a range of scenarios and possibilities,” wrote Smith. “Not just in terms of the show, but also regarding what the experience would be for you.”

Blizzard usually sells a Virtual Ticket alongside the BlizzCon attendee badge, which allows fans at home to witness the news and watch various panels. Two years ago, Blizzard digitally shared a brief beta period for World of Warcraft Classic — something usually reserved for BlizzCon attendees. While nothing is certain, it seems Blizzard could continue to share panels about development and demos for its games via the Virtual Ticket, should the event not happen.

Smith is clear in this post that nobody knows what will happen with BlizzCon 2020, and the studio will let fans know as soon as more information comes to light.

