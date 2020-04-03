Block out distractions with these cheap Beats, Sony noise-canceling headphones

Dealing with the hustle and bustle of the everyday world has become much more bearable with the help of noise-canceling headphones. Popping them on makes it seem as if a mute switch has been activated to drown out all sorts of unwanted noise. Planning to buy a pair? Here are some great models from reputable brands Sony, Sennheiser, and Beats, all of which are fantastic for blocking out distractions while working or studying from home. And the best part is, all of them are enjoying price cuts on Best Buy. Score up to $150 in savings by taking advantage of these headphone deals now.

Sennheiser stands alongside Sony and Bose as excellent brands in the audio tech industry. The company has been consistent in its effort to creating products that surpass expectations and set new benchmarks in audio. Expect no less from the Sennheiser HD 4.50. This pair has just about everything music aficionados with on-the-go lifestyles would love, such as exceptional comfort, amazing sound, and intuitive use.

With the HD 4.50, Sennheiser combines the power of high sound quality and active noise cancellation to upscale the listening experience. The proprietary drivers do a fine job of lifting every track with heart-pounding bass all while maintaining a well-balanced and detailed sound. The NoiseGard technology, on the other hand, is responsible for eliminating unwanted background noise so you can focus on your music and entertainment. Together, they make listening sessions a delight.

These Sennheiser headphones scream sleek, minimalist, and convenient when it comes to design. The earcups are generously padded for comfortable all-day wear and are outfitted with controls for easy adjustment of settings even on the fly. They are also very easy to bring around or tuck away in the included protected case, thanks to the side-swiveling earcups and foldable headband.

Enjoy freedom of movement with no cords to untangle. This pair connects to devices through Bluetooth and near-field communication (NFC), but can also be used with a supplied cable. Battery operation is claimed to last for up to 19 hours with the NoiseGard active noise cancellation engaged and extends even further for up to 25 hours when NoiseGard is switched off.

Beats is known for its bass-dominant sound and fine-tuned acoustics, and the Studio 3 offers just that and more. This model carries a noise-canceling technology called the Pure Adaptive Noise Canceling (ANC), which actively blocks out external noise like the hum of engines or the squeal of the train. To match this Pure ANC, Beats also thrown in a real-time audio calibration feature that preserves the range, emotion, and clarity of sound. The result is a premium listening experience that especially fares well in rock, hip-hop, and pop.

These Beats headphones excel in the areas of comfort and durability. The soft over-ear cushions on the earcups sport economic pivoting and advanced venting, ensuring a secure and flexible fit for any head shape. The headband also folds for easy storage inside the included hard-shell carrying, which is a plus point for travel convenience. An on-ear control system just makes the experience better — skip songs, take calls, adjust the volume, or activate Siri with a simple touch of a button.

Although wrapped in Beats skin, the Studio 3 are without a doubt a pair of Apple headphones through and through. They run the Apple W1 chip with Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity which is considered the industry-leading classification for signal strength. Their battery life is said to last for up to 40 hours, providing enough power for all-day, non-stop listening sessions.

Anyone looking for the finest cans on the market doesn’t need to look any further than the Sony WH-1000XM3. This model is so good and has been dominating our lists of the best headphones, best wireless headphones, and best noise-canceling headphones. From design and wearability to functionalities and performance, Sony got it all right with this pair.

Whether it be static noises coming from trains, planes, and automobiles or the general clatter you hear in public settings, the Sony WH-1000XM3 can block them all off. The sound of whatever it is you are listening to is then elevated in return, allowing you to hear every note, word, tune, and detail with outstanding clarity no matter where you are and how loud the environment is. There’s also the powerful audio processor that makes music, movies, and live recordings much more immersive, plus additional microphones that help isolate sound while you talk for clearer phone calls.

These Sony noise-canceling headphones also shine in terms of portability and wearability. Its slim profile boasts deep cup interiors and a padded headband that assures comfort for prolonged usage. The entire frame swivels and folds as well, making them easy to store and pack into the included hard-shell carry case.

In terms of battery, the Sony WH-1000MX3 are a beast. They are estimated to deliver up to 30 hours of playback power, which is perfect for frequent long trips and flights. As a cherry on top, Sony also tossed in a quick-charging feature that can provide five hours of additional playback time with noise cancellation after just 10 minutes of charging. A supplied cable is included as well for extended usage when the battery runs out.

