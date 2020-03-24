Bloodborne Fans Celebrate Game’s Fifth Anniversary with Lovely Artwork

Join the hunt

Five years ago to the day, PlayStation 4 exclusive Bloodborne released in the US. Competing with the likes of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for Game of the Year 2015, From Software’s effort is still widely considered to be one of the very best titles you can only find on Sony’s current-gen system. A hardcore community built up around that experience, and today it has celebrated the game’s fifth anniversary with fan art and congratulatory posts on Reddit.

Twitter user @artofroel shared some new drawings with the world to commemorate the day, while Reddit user BladeMasterNix sketched a handful of the best bosses from the Bloodborne: The Old Hunters DLC. Those can be viewed through here. Even if you don’t consider yourself an artist, however, you can still partake in the fun with a general Reddit thread full of fans sharing a selection of their favourite memories.

Bloodborne still feels like it’s very much part of the zeitgeist, with players returning to Yharnam on a regular basis. Let’s hope that original experience gets even better with backwards compatibility on PlayStation 5 before From Software finally follows it up with a sequel. We can always dream, right?

Do you hope to see Bloodborne 2 on PS5? Pray in the comments below.