BMW takes on retro fashion with the R-18 motorcycle

With the new R 18, BMW Motorrad now enters the cruiser segment. Like no other BMW motorcycle has ever done before, this model fully follows the tradition of historical BMW motorcycles, both in technical and design terms. It borrows technological and visual aspects from famous models like the BMW R 5 to refocus attention on the essentials of the motorcycle: purist technology without unnecessary frills and the boxer engine as the epicenter of driving pleasure, all accompanied by “good vibes.” ».

In addition, the classic design is combined in the R 18, with a recommended price in Spain of 24,590 euros, with well-defined and contemporary technology to create a fascinating global concept, offering a driving experience as refined as it is emotional.

The centerpiece of the new BMW R 18 is a new 2-cylinder boxer engine: the ‘Big Boxer’. Both its impressive looks and technology reflect a continuation of traditional air-cooled boxer engines, which have provided an inspiring driving experience since BMW Motorrad began production in 1923. The most powerful 2-cylinder boxer engine ever used in production motorcycle series has a displacement of 1,802 cc The maximum power is 91 hp at 4,750 rpm. At speeds between 2,000 and 4,000 rpm, torque greater than 150 Nm is always available, and this elemental pulling force is combined with resounding, resounding sound.

In keeping with the philosophy of BMW Motorrad, the new BMW R 18 features a lagging position of the footrests, known as ‘center-mounted footrests’. This classic behind-the-cylinder position is not only typical for BMW, but also allows for a relaxed and active stance for optimal vehicle control. Three driving modes, together with ASC and MSR, for a high level of driving pleasure and safety as standard. Reverse Assist and Ramp Start Control as factory options.

They are “Rain”, “Roll” and “Rock”, something unusual in this segment, to be able to adapt to the individual preferences of the pilot. The standard equipment also includes the ASC (Traction Control, disconnectable), which guarantees a high level of safety while driving. In addition, the new R 18 is equipped as standard with engine drag torque control (MSR). Among other options, the reverse assistant facilitates maneuvers, while the ramp start control function facilitates starting on uphill slopes.

R 18 First Edition

The new R 18 will be offered worldwide as an exclusive R 18 First Edition from launch, with a standard model reserved for select markets. Combine the look of the R 18 with exclusive equipment in a classic black finish with white stripes. Other details include numerous chrome surfaces, a badge on the seat and a chrome “First Edition” trim on the side covers.

Personalization

The BMW Motorrad range of equipment offers a large selection of customization options with which to tailor the R 18 to personal taste and preference. The wide range of parts available in the BMW Motorrad Genuine Accessories program enables individual customization that significantly changes the character of the R 18. For the market launch of the new R 18, two design collections of milled aluminum parts are offered , created in collaboration with Roland Sands Design: “Machined” and “Bitono Negro”.

For the accessories and customization program of the new R 18, BMW Motorrad collaborates with Roland Sands Design and several well-known suppliers, including the American manufacturer Mustang Seat, to offer different versions of exclusive handmade seats. Furthermore, the customization potential of exhaust systems in collaboration with Vance & Hines is no less creative. .