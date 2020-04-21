Bob Odenkirk Reflects On Creating One Of SNL’s Best Characters, Matt Foley

Before he took a dramatic turn with his performance as the dodgy lawyer Saul Goodman on Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, Bob Odenkirk was perhaps better known for his influence in the world of comedy. He performed with the improv group Second City in Chicago alongside other performers who would go on to big things, including Chris Farley. Odenkirk created Farley’s most memorable character, the motivational speaker Matt Foley, and now Odenkirk has reflected on his time with Farley and the origins of the character.

Speaking to Conan O’Brien, Odenkirk said he came up with the idea for Farley’s motivational speaker during a rehearsal with Farley at Second City. Odenkirk and Farley were goofing around and improvising scenes when Farley whipped up what would become Matt Foley.

At this earliest stage of the skit, Farley didn’t wear a suit or glasses, but the core of the joke was there: that he was ripping into young adults for doing drugs.

Odenkirk recalled Farley performing the “voice of a coach who really doesn’t know what he’s saying but trying to put a lot of emphasis in it.”

With this idea in mind, Odenkirk went home and plotted out the formal idea for the sketch that would go on to become one of Saturday Night Live’s best-known sketches.

“I went home with that voice in my head–it was very funny–and I sat down with a legal pad and wrote up that sketch exactly the way it’s done,” he said.

The sketch debuted at Second City before Farley and Odenkirk went to SNL, bringing it with them with one significant change. SNL actor and writer Robert Smigel added the bit where Foley smashes through the living room table. In the Second City version, Foley marches out the door and the kids bolted for the exit, Odenkirk said.

Reflecting on the Foley sketch at Second City, Odenkirk said, “It was just amazing how it came to life and filled that theatre every night. I’ve never seen anything hit so hard every time. Chris wouldn’t leave the stage until he made all the performers laugh. He was driven to make you laugh when he did the sketch every single night.”

Odenkirk said working with Farley at Second City, doing eight shows a week, is his fondest memory across everything that he’s ever done in his career.

The Matt Foley character went on to appear in multiple SNL sketches, but his “Van Down By The River” sketch is the most memorable one. Christina Applegate, David Spade, Phil Hartman, and Julia Sweeney star in the sketch as well.

The Matt Foley character has been referenced in pop culture over and over again throughout the years. It was even featured as a secret easter egg in The Division.

Farley died in 1997 from a drug overdose. At the time of his death, Farley had recorded the majority of the voice lines for the title role in the animated movie Shrek. Mike Myers took over after Farley’s passing.