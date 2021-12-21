Boeing and Airbus executives have issued an urgent 5G warning, claiming that it could endanger planes and urging Biden to postpone deployment.

The CEOs of both companies urged US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to support postponing AT&T and Verizon’s planned deployment of C-Band spectrum 5G wireless on January 5 in a joint letter to Buttigieg.

Officials have warned that the new service could cause widespread flight delays during snowstorms and landing problems in low-visibility situations.

The new signals may interfere with equipment on planes and helicopters that tracks aircraft altitude, causing landings to be disrupted in low visibility and resulting in more delays, diversions, and cancellations, according to the warning.

According to Bloomberg, the new 5G signals will operate on the same airwaves as radar altimeters, which determine altitude by bouncing radio waves off the ground.

Officials in the aviation industry have claimed that 5G can interfere with altimeters, posing a risk, especially during landings in bad weather.

Verizon and AT&T have refuted the officials’ claims, claiming that the new 5G network will be completely safe.

Former airline executive Jeffrey Shane stated at a government advisory panel on December 10 that the new 5G will add to the already stressed airline industry.

“What that means, ladies and gentlemen, is that many flights will be canceled,” Shane explained.

According to the Wall Street Journal, air safety regulators have been looking into cell tower and aircraft data to see where the new 5G signals might cause problems.

Airlines are trying to predict what the new service rollout could mean for operations, according to George Paul, VP for technical services at the National Air Carrier Association.

“It’s like a bad hurricane—you have no idea where it’ll hit until it gets a little closer,” Paul said.

Any flight restrictions or cancellations could stymie the airline industry’s efforts to recover from the Covid pandemic’s massive losses.

The Sun reached out to Boeing and Airbus for comment, but neither responded right away.

The Department of Transportation did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the 5G advisory.