Boeing spends (USD)450 million on a FLYING taxi that travels through Manhattan in 8 minutes.

BOEING has invested (dollar)450 million in a startup that aims to transport passengers above city skylines by the end of the decade.

Wisk Aero will use the cash injection to help develop its pilotless craft, according to the US aerospace behemoth.

Wisk, a Boeing-Kitty Hawk joint venture, aims to develop an electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft fleet.

Each vehicle will seat up to two people and be guided by artificial intelligence, powered by 12 vertical and one horizontal propellers.

Passengers will use an app to summon a taxi.

The all-electric vehicles will have a range of up to 62 miles and a top speed of 110 mph (177 kph).

That’s fast enough to zip across Manhattan in minutes.

Wisk, based in California, is one of dozens of eVTOL manufacturers, but it stands out by focusing on autonomous flight.

“We believe that going straight to a self-flying aircraft and building those principles in at every level of the design and development is the big strategic advantage of Wisk,” Boeing’s Chief Strategy Officer Marc Allen told Reuters.

Because of the decision to skip a generation of piloted eVTOL aircraft being developed by independent startups and some aerospace companies, the aircraft will enter service later than most competitors’ target date of 2024.

Boeing hasn’t given a timeline for the “sixth-generation Wisk passenger vehicle,” but industry sources say it will be ready for certification around 2028.

It will be the first self-driving passenger vehicle to be certified in the United States, according to Boeing.

Wisk said in a statement that Boeing’s (dollar)450 million investment would make it “one of the most well-funded” companies of its kind, but he didn’t elaborate.

The fundraising comes after a flurry of billion-dollar SPAC mergers by competitors, a trend that has recently slowed.

Analysts say the certification timeline is still the biggest source of uncertainty in the industry, which includes California-based Joby and Archer as well as European competitors Lilium and Vertical Aerospace.

Wisk is owned by Boeing, which has an undisclosed majority stake in the company.

It’s not the first time an aerospace company has teamed up with Silicon Valley to share development costs and foster a more agile approach to innovation, as parallel advances in electric, materials, and processing technology bring aviation within reach of startups.

“The constant demand shifts that will accompany these emerging industries really do necessitate broad collaboration across those in industry who bring different capabilities together,” Allen said in an interview.

