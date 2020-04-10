Boll & Branch promo gives back to hospitals, offers discounts for you

Boll & Branch luxury bedding brand is donating 10% of each sale toward the production of mattresses and pillows for pop-up hospitals and other emergency medical operations in New York and throughout the nation.

In an effort to keep workers employed and assist medical and government agencies, the luxury bedding brand has met the growing need for quality hospital mattresses by committing to make 1,000 mattresses and 5,000 pillows for emergency hospitals — and they hope to do even more than that with customer help.

Similar to other brands that are reaching out to help, Boll & Branch is offering 10% off your purchase with the code GOODNESS to aid organizations in their relief efforts.

To assist you with your browsing, some of the most popular Boll & Branch products include:

The highest-quality handmade craftsmanship goes into each Boll & Branch mattress, as well as all ethically-sourced materials. With a base of foundational coils topped with micro-coils, the Boll & Branch mattress features 100% organic cotton, natural, cooling graphite-infused latex and a layer of breathable wool/poly blend on top for your best sleep ever.

An alternative to the Down Pillow, the Boll & Brand Down Alternative Pillow features a 100% organic cotton shell filled with hypoallergenic PrimaLoft, a soft and lightweight supportive synthetic blend that brilliantly mimics the loft of down. Available in soft or medium/firm density and either standard or king sizes, the Boll & Brand Down Alternative Pillow was created through two years of testing, and is currently filled and assembled in the U.S.

If you’re in need of a mattress, pillow, or sheets, make a difference with your purchase by buying from Boll & Branch.

This ethical, fair trade luxury bedding brand has offered to give 10% off your purchase when you use the code GOODNESS. Your purchase will allow them to continue with their promise to donate more than 1,000 mattresses and 5,000 pillows to hospitals in need in New York and throughout the nation — and may even allow them to exceed those goals.

Consider Boll & Branch if you have other bedding or bath needs as well — browse its site for more great products.